Pierre Gasly joked that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was “the best night of the year” after his nightmare 2025 season behind the wheel of the Alpine finally came to an end.

The Frenchman has been made to endure a tough year after Alpine, and the Renault engine department in particular, failed to deliver him a competitive car, resigning him to his worst full season in Formula 1.

Pierre Gasly celebrates end of 2025 Alpine season

Before 2025, Gasly had only twice finished outside of the top 10 since 2019 but a P4 in Bahrain was the highlight of what was an awful year, seeing him score his lowest points tally at 22.

But when assigning blame, not too much will be sent Gasly’s way as the accepted consensus is that the A525 was the worst car on the grid.

Gasly, who scored all of the team’s points, said he was glad the season was over.

“It’s the best night of the year,” he said. We’re done.

“Very tough day, I think the whole season was. Looking back, I’m still very happy and very proud of how the team managed to end such a season, because when you don’t have a competitive car, it’s very difficult and easy to give up.

“Nonetheless, despite the tough results, everyone stuck with it and gave their best. So still very proud of all the guys and all the people working in the team, and I’m looking forward to getting started for next season.

“I told them to keep it [the car] out of my sight next year. I’m sure we can put it in a corner in Enstone. It hasn’t been the kindest car to drive.”

Alpine was one of the earliest teams to abandon 2025 and focus on next season with the team running Mercedes engines for the first time.

Based on what he has seen in the factory and the simulator, Gasly was asked for his thoughts on Alpine’s competitiveness next year and said he was optimistic for what was ahead.

“It’s definitely there,” he said. “There’ll be a lot of work to do over the winter.

“We already started for next year. From my side, I’m very optimistic on the car we are putting together, chassis side, engine wise, I think everything is looking good. We’re hitting all our targets. So very excited for ’26.

As for the departure of Renault, making an exit after nearly 50 years, Gasly said it was sad to see them go but was sure some of them would still be in the paddock.

“It’s been quite an emotional weekend for everyone in the garage,” he said. “We did some sort of a farewell feature yesterday with all the guys. You see tears in the eyes, and you just see how much it meant to all these guys. So on my side, thanks to the guys. It’s been a huge pleasure to work with all of them.

“Every single individual, whether it’s on the engineering side or mechanics side, they definitely supported me a lot, rooted for me for all these three years. And in the end, we managed to get a couple of podiums together.

“And I’m sure we’ll still see some of these faces in the paddock.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Mat Coch

