Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said he has no problems with his drivers complaining in the media as he is more focused on improving the team.

The criticism of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc was put into the spotlight after Ferrari chairman John Elkann said they should stay quiet but Vasseur has taken a less combative approach it would seem.

Fred Vassuer does not ‘pay attention’ to driver complaints in TV pen

After a disappointing season, the Ferrari team morale took a hit when Elkann suggested his drivers should do less talking – leaving Vasseur caught between a rock and a hard place in terms of who he sides with.

To his credit, the Frenchman managed to navigate the situation with minimal backlash and has now said he does not care what Hamilton or Leclerc say as his main focus is on improving the team.

“I don’t pay attention to the reaction in the TV pen,” Vasseur said after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“The most important for me is to have a guy coming back to us and pushing the team to do a better job and to work all together to try to get better results.

“The fact that they are emotional sometimes on the radio and it depends on the guys. All of you know Charles, [he] is always a bit critical with himself first and with the team and with everybody, but it’s always with a positive dynamic.

“I know Charles for 10 years, 16 years and he was always like this. He was always complaining about everything. But it’s a positive dynamic that we are there just to do a better job.

“It doesn’t matter if you are P4, P3, P1. The DNA is to do a better job. I accept this perfectly and the most important [thing] for me is that they keep the same approach to the debriefing. To try to get a better car, a better team, a better everything and it’s like this that we will improve.”

Leclerc was again pushed in front of a microphone after the race in Abu Dhabi and again challenged Ferrari to do better, suggesting it was a “now or never” situation.

“It’s tough, but at the same time, I think the whole team is hugely motivated for next year,” he told media including PlanetF1.com.

“Because it’s such a big change, a huge opportunity to show what Ferrari is capable of and it’s now or never.

“So I really hope that we will start this new era on the right foot, because it’s important for the four years after.”

