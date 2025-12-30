F1 quiz: Can you name the 2026 F1 circuits by their layouts?

The 2026 season sees a record-equalling 24 tracks on the schedule and with a brand new circuit for drivers and fans to enjoy.

While we have lost Imola, in its place is the new Madring in Spain’s capital as part of a 24-race calendar but how well do you know the circuits?

To test your knowledge, we are asking you to identify each of the 24 circuits that will be used this year using only the track map as guidance.

The question will present you with four pictures and your task is to select the right one for the correct track. Good luck!

There is no time limit but anyone coming in under five minutes deserves a round of applause and anyone who scores fewer than 20 should give the quiz another go to make sure they’re ready for the 2025 season.