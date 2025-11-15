Ferrari reveals special edition t-shirts and caps for Las Vegas weekend

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Ferrari has opened pre orders for its new-look Las Vegas colour scheme merchandise.

The manufacturer has teased a new livery for the race and hinted at replacing its traditional red with black for the race itself, but the new merchandise range is a new take on the Ferrari red colour scheme.

The new range includes a Puma-designed pattern that celebrates all of the shades of red used by Ferrari throughout the years and mirrors that of the clothing worn by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton during race weekend.

Puma has been collaborating with Ferrari for 20 years and to celebrate it has released t-shirts featuring the new design priced at £99.

There are also special edition Ferrari Las Vegas caps open for pre order, as well as limited edition Puma trainers priced at £540.

In 2023 Ferrari used a special livery on its cars for the Vegas race featuring white highlights and a year later the drivers wore a special desert-inspired red suit in homage to the race.

The team has revealed special edition suits that will be worn by the team in Nevada as the race weekend gets underway.

Ferrari fans have reason to be optimistic in Las Vegas after finishing third and fourth last year with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

They would need a better weekend than in Brazil last time out when both cars recorded a DNF, leading to some explosive comments from Ferrari president John Elkann.

He said: “We have drivers who need to focus on driving, talk less, and we have important races ahead of us, and it is not impossible to finish second.

“This is the most important message coming out of Bahrain: when Ferrari is a team, we win.

“Ferrari wins when it is united, as the WEC results have shown us. When everyone is together, great things can be achieved.”

Ferrari has not won a Grand Prix race this season and Lewis Hamilton is yet to appear on a podium. Charles Leclerc, who has seven podiums, is fifth in the driver’s championship and Hamilton is a place below in sixth.

