2025 Hungarian Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Hungaroring)

Practice at the Hungaroring in Budapest has concluded, with the third and final session led by a familiar name.

It was a McLaren 1-2 in the third practice session ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris enjoying a comfortable lead over the rest of the field.

As was the case throughout Friday’s practice sessions, McLaren proved untouchable at the front in the final 60-minute session ahead of the crucial qualifying session in Budapest.

As one of the more difficult circuits to overtake at, McLaren’s pace has set the Woking-based team up strongly for the Hungarian Grand Prix as its two drivers vied for the top spot.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri came out ahead in this intra-team battle, setting a 1:14.916 to finish less than half a tenth clear of Lando Norris – further continuing the closeness in laptimes the two drivers have displayed throughout the weekend so far.

Repeating the order of last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix results, Charles Leclerc finished in third place for Ferrari but was four-tenths of a second off the pace set by the McLarens.

Underlining the progress Ferrari appears to have made in recent weeks, Lewis Hamilton placed fourth in the sister SF-25 but was a further four-tenths of a second back from Leclerc, while the top five was rounded out by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli in what has been a more assured performance so far this weekend after a difficult spell.

Neither Red Bull driver finished in the top 10, with championship outsider Max Verstappen managing just 12th place after a difficult Friday – the reigning World Champion was over 1.2 seconds off the pace set by Piastri, with teammate Yuki Tsunoda in 19th and almost two seconds off the front.

With Red Bull out of the mix, Aston Martin stepped forward as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll claimed sixth and seventh, respectively, and George Russell was eighth in the second Mercedes.

Sauber’s recent improvement in performance continued, with Gabriel Bortoleto leading Nico Hulkenberg as they claimed ninth and 10th.

2025 Hungarian Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Hungaroring)

1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:14.916 2. Lando Norris McLaren +0.032 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.399 4. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.768 5. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.829 6. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.878 7. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.912 8. George Russell Mercedes +0.924 9. Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.062 10. Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.109 11. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.211 12. Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.246 13. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.331 14. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.455 15. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.526 16. Alex Albon Williams +1.614 17. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.615 18. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.654 19. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.962 20. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +2.040

