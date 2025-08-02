McLaren made a daunting statement ahead of qualifying by comfortably setting the FP3 pace.

Lando Norris applied the pressure, but it was Oscar Piastri who went fastest by 0.032s, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – four-tenths down on Piastri – the best of the rest, while Red Bull continued to struggle, Max Verstappen once more absent from the top 10.

Hungarian GP: McLaren put rivals on notice in FP3

Minus a couple of laps from McLaren and Aston Martin to scrub some hard and mediums tyres respectively, it was a quiet start to FP3 in Hungary.

A 1:18.0 from Franco Colapinto in the Alpine, set with soft tyres, was the time to chase, and with a quarter of the session gone, it was bettered by Lance Stroll by almost half a second, mediums bolted on to his Aston Martin for that effort.

Yuki Tsunoda quickly found another half a second on that to take over top spot.

Verstappen – hopefully this time with no pesky towel in the cockpit – plumped straight for soft tyres and cleared his team-mate by 0.475s, Verstappen looking to build important chemistry with the Red Bull RB21 after calling it “undriveable” on Friday.

As Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes bolted on the softs, Piastri shot up to P1, his 1:16.240 clearing George Russell by 0.072s, while Norris had work to do down in fifth, four-tenths off the pace, after a traffic-impacted run.

Finding performance after a difficult Friday has become something of a trend for Verstappen, one which continued at the Hungaroring, pipping Piastri by four-hundredths, while Lewis Hamilton was forced to abort his effort after going wide at Turn 1.

No such troubles for Charles Leclerc in the sister Ferrari, who went purple in sectors 1 and 2 to take over as the new session leader, before Piastri took us into the 1:15s for the first time this session.

Esteban Ocon meanwhile felt he was a victim of Tsunoda retaliation through Turn 8/9, under the impression that Tsunoda thought he had blocked him on the previous lap and was getting his revenge.

Hamilton got his revenge on Turn 1, no such dramas this time as he shot up to second, a tenth up on Leclerc, with a tenth-and-a-half to find on Piastri.

Norris would soon split the Ferraris, but still a quarter of a second shy of team-mate Piastri, there remained worked to do, which was impacted by further traffic issues, Isack Hadjar unimpressed as Norris muscled his way through.

With 15 minutes to go, the task got a lot harder as Piastri found a full second. Over to Norris to respond.

He delivered a purple Sector 3, but it was not quite enough to displace Piastri, three-thousandths between them. A scruffy lap from Verstappen saw him fail to improve, leaving Hamilton as the closest McLaren challenger, three quarters of a second adrift, while Tsunoda was telling Red Bull to “wake up” with the wrong delta appearing on his dash.

Verstappen was not best pleased in the sister Red Bull, lamenting, “You try to fix the rear and then it ploughs into understeer.”

Hadjar meanwhile was lucky to escape the wall as he spun going into the final corner. Taking too much kerb in his Racing Bulls car, the Frenchman was sent into a spin, which fortunately triggered the yellow flags only, with no barriers hit.

It was a brief delay as Leclerc set about reducing McLaren’s breathing room, the buffer down to four-tenths, as Norris set off on another push lap, but could not improve with six minutes to go.

With no further improvements, Piastri, Norris and Leclerc was the final top three, a major statement made by McLaren going into qualifying.

Check out the full FP3 results here.

