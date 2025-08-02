On the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari announced that team principal Fred Vasseur had agreed a new multi-year deal.

That brought an end to rumours that Ferrari could look to change their team boss after this season’s downturn in form, chairman John Elkann stressing that “stability” will be key for results going forward, hence the continuation of what he describes as a “very strong relationship” for the team with Vasseur.

Ferrari ‘stability’ with Fred Vasseur at helm to bring rewards?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Vasseur took over as Ferrari team principal in 2023 and the following year, led them through an intense Constructors’ Championship battle, McLaren taking the 2024 crown in a battle with Ferrari which went all the way to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

However, Ferrari failed to build on the momentum as they chase a first F1 title since 2008, McLaren emerging as the runaway F1 2025 leaders, while Ferrari has been restricted to five podium results, their only form of victory coming through Lewis Hamilton’s China Sprint win.

That form had led to reports in the Italian media that Vasseur was under pressure to keep his job, Ferrari linked with a move for then Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

PlanetF1.com reported last month that Ferrari is believed to have approached Horner earlier this season, before his Red Bull departure.

But, Vasseur continues to lead Ferrari into the future, with the huge F1 2026 regulatory reset moving closer into view, and in an interview for the Formula 1 website, Ferrari chairman John Elkann explained the decision to sign Vasseur to a new multi-year contract.

“We’ve really worked well with Fred, and when you work well, it’s important to continue working well,” he said.

“The reality is that from the basis of these years, we all want to build more, and we know that, in Formula 1, times are such that what you really need is engagement, trust, and make sure that the time is there with you.

“The natural evolution of the relationship with Fred, that has been a very strong relationship and one that you can feel, and it’s palpable in Ferrari, just the importance of how stability makes a big impact on results. That’s really what we all want.”

More on the F1 team principals from PlanetF1.com

👉 F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

👉 Why Ferrari’s vicious cycle of impatience must end with Fred Vasseur

Ferrari do head into the Hungarian Grand Prix with some momentum, Leclerc having claimed four podium results in his last six grands prix, while last time out at Spa, the introduction of a rear-suspension upgrade appeared a positive step.

Nonetheless, the season overall has not been up to expectations for Ferrari, and with the summer break following Hungary, Elkann hopes this will give the team a critical re-charge for part two of F1 2025.

“We’ve had a rough season,” he admitted, “and that is why it is really important to ensure that we end well and we start the second half very strong and full of energy.”

It is safe to say that the decision to keep faith in Vasseur has gone down well with the Ferrari drivers, Hamilton firmly backing the move.

“I only heard yesterday about it,” Hamilton told the media, including PlanetF1.com, on Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“You’ve heard my positive comments about Fred, so there’s nothing else to add.

“It was the right choice, Fred signed me to here and I’ve been wanting to carry on.”

Leclerc added: “I’m really, really happy. It’s not that it’s coming as a surprise, but I’m really happy.

“Especially in the past month, there were quite a few rumours, like it’s always the case around the team. To finally have the official news out is important and I’m really happy.

“Fred has an incredible vision. What’s very difficult within Ferrari is the emotion is very much part of the daily job, because Italian people in general – and that’s what makes Ferrari so special – are extremely passionate about Ferrari.

“Fred really knows how to leave his emotions aside and have a clear vision of where we are at no matter how much noise there is around the team. This is very, very important.

“Apart from that, he’s got many more qualities. One of them is also to extract the maximum out of every single person at the factory and this, when you put everything together, it makes a big difference.

“I’m not the one making the decisions, but I think stability is always very important. Fred is the person we look up to and the person leading the team. To have him for many more years is definitely a good thing, also because in Formula 1 it takes time to build something, especially a successful team.

“I’m very happy about that. Knowing that I’ll be able to have Fred alongside me for more years makes me optimistic for the future.”

Read next: Lewis Hamilton confirms key Ferrari investigation after ‘big, big struggle’