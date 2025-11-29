2025 Qatar Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Lusail International)

Qualifying for the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix is underway, a crucial session as the championship battles rumbles on.

After victory in the Sprint from pole, Oscar Piastri took the momentum into Grand Prix qualifying, his deficit to Lando Norris at the top of the standings down to 22 points. Verstappen, meanwhile, now 25 off P1, is approaching last chance saloon territory.

2025 Qatar Grand Prix qualifying underway

Norris was atop Q1 ahead of the final runs, but with the track ramping up, it was all to play for.

Franco Colapinto, Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson needed a better lap to avoid Q1 elimination.

Norris topped Q1 from Piastri. Out was Tsunoda, Ocon, Lewis Hamilton, Stroll and Colapinto. That makes it back-to-back Q1 eliminations for Hamilton.

Q1 results

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:20.074

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.083

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.160

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.398

5 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.446

6 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.465

7 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.474

8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.490

9 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.502

10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.524

11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.529

12 Alexander Albon Williams +0.555

13 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.556

14 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.579

15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.607

16 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +0.687

17 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +0.790

18 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.833

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.984

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.063

More to follow…