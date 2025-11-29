Lewis Hamilton ‘constantly challenged’ with critical Ferrari SF-25 flaw

Lewis Hamilton suffered a further blow after dropping out of qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix at the Q1 stage.

That made it back-to-back Q1 exits this race weekend, and consecutive grand prix qualifying Q1 exits. On top of lacking downforce and “a bit of luck”, Hamilton feels Ferrari is “constantly challenged with stability” with the SF-25.

Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari ‘constantly challenged with stability’

Ferrari endured a bruising Saturday in Qatar. Hamilton started the Sprint from the pit lane – Ferrari having made setup changes to his car after a Q1 elimination – but he finished P17. Charles Leclerc meanwhile went from P9 on the grid to P13 at the chequered flag.

“We made changes, the car felt better in quali,” Hamilton informed PlanetF1.com and other media outlets.

However, that could not prevent Hamilton from suffering back-to-back departures at the Q1 stage.

“I think the early session was looking pretty decent, and then just didn’t get the last lap,” he said.

Overtaking was at a premium in the Sprint race around the high-speed, sweeping Lusail International Circuit.

It remains to be seen whether the Grand Prix will usher in change on that front, with a 25-lap tyre life limit in place on safety grounds.

Hamilton believes he will need to get creative if he wants to progress from 18th on the grid.

“Not really,” said Hamilton when asked if he has a chance to try anything tomorrow to improve, “you saw in the Sprint there’s no overtaking.

“I’ll try something different with strategy maybe, and we’ll see what I can do tomorrow.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur revealed in Qatar that the team switched its attention to F1 2026 all the way back in April. Sweeping chassis and engine regulation changes are on the way for next year.

With that in mind, Hamilton was asked by PlanetF1.com what is still lacking for him and taking his confidence away at the wheel of the SF-25.

“Stability. We’re constantly challenged with stability,” he said.

“We’re obviously lacking downforce compared to the others obviously, because we haven’t developed the car for some time, so the car is on the ragged edge, and just I guess a bit of luck.”

While Hamilton had returned to the pace of teammate Charles Leclerc after the summer break, recent rounds have been testing. It prompted him to call 2025 his “worst season ever” when speaking with Sky F1 in Vegas. He went on to row back on his comment that he was “not looking forward” to F1 2026.

Considering that things failed to improve in Qatar thus far, Hamilton was asked how he is feeling at the moment.

“I’ve definitely felt better, but I’m okay,” he confirmed.

Hamilton is P6 in the current F1 2025 Drivers’ standings, but Mercedes’ in-form Kimi Antonelli is only 12 points behind with two grands prix to go.

