A dejected Lewis Hamilton said after the Las Vegas Grand Prix that he is “not looking forward to” the upcoming F1 2026 season with Ferrari.

Reunited with that comment ahead of the Qatar race weekend, Hamilton said it was made “in the heat of frustration”, while he made it clear that he does not “regret” the decision he made to leave Mercedes for Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton clarifies post-Vegas GP comment

Hamilton was able to rebound from qualifying last, for the first time in his career, to finish in the Las Vegas GP points. He was later boosted two further spots to eighth when McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified for excessive plank wear.

But alas, Hamilton was not in a particularly positive frame of mind when he spoke with the media post-race. Having called F1 2025 his “worst season ever” in conversation with Sky F1, Hamilton’s comments grew more concerning still when the BBC caught up with him.

“It’s a terrible result. There is nothing positive to take from today,” Hamilton began.

“I’m eager for it to end, I’m looking forward to it ending. I’m not looking forward to the next one.”

Asked to clarify if that was the next race in Qatar which he was referring to, Hamilton replied: “Next season.”

As Hamilton arrived in Qatar and headed for the driver press conference, there remained an uncomfortable feelingsas he was asked how he looks back on his first season with Ferrari.

“I don’t. Just look forwards.”

Encouraged to expand a little more, Hamilton replied: “There isn’t really much to say. The results have shown that there are some positives to take from it, and you just move forwards.”

Hamilton was asked what those positives are that he can take from this season.

“Gelled in the team, and this amazing passion within the team, and got to focus on for next year.”

Next up, the biggest things he has learnt over the last 12 months or so at Ferrari.

“Probably just rebounding, just getting back up.”

Then it was time to address the elephant in the room, Hamilton’s claim that he is “not looking forward to” F1 2026, the season when new chassis and engine regulations come into force. This should be viewed as a huge opportunity for Hamilton to get his Ferrari career truly up and running.

“I’d be surprised if the other drivers are excited about next year at the end of a season,” Hamilton initially responded, “because you usually don’t have a lot of energy at the end of the season. You’re looking forward to time with family and stuff.

“But, I mean, look, that’s just in the heat of frustration. Often there’s a lot of frustration at the end of races, particularly when they haven’t gone well. So no, I’m excited to see what the team build next year, and continue to build on with them.”

F1 2025 has been a bruising season for Ferrari in general. Only two rounds remain to avoid a winless campaign.

But, if the car were to perform better in these last two race weekends, would Hamilton’s outlook change? “No,” was the simple answer.

That being said, Hamilton does hope that Ferrari will be in a “pretty decent” place in Qatar.

On the whole, it has not been the first year with Ferrari which Hamilton would have had in mind. He is still waiting for a first podium, while Leclerc has seven, and is 74 points worse off in the Drivers’ Championship standings.

Hamilton was quizzed on whether, armed with the knowledge he has now, and with a pen in his hand, he would have still signed on the dotted line for Ferrari.

“Well firstly, that’s a hypothetical question,” he said, “so I wouldn’t really go into that.

“But I don’t regret the decision I made in joining the team.

“I know it takes time to build and grow within an organisation, and I expected that.”

He added: “The passion is the most special thing about the brand and the people that work for it, and then the tifosi, as we travel around the world, the amazing support that we get.

“And I think that probably makes it even harder when we have the more difficult weekends, because you can see how passionate, how dedicated, and how hard every single person is working back at the factory. And the results are not reflecting or rewarding them, so you feel it more. So it’s a big emotional bubble that’s quite precious.”

Hamilton is under Ferrari contract until at least the end of F1 2026.

