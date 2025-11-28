Lewis Hamilton offered just nine words in his television interview with Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes after another disappointing performance in sprint qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Hamilton has endured a disastrous first season with Ferrari, failing to register a podium finish for his new team following his blockbuster move from Mercedes for F1 2025.

Lewis Hamilton in awkward interview with Sky F1 reporter after Qatar GP SQ1 exit

The seven-time world champion’s campaign slumped to a new low at last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he qualified 20th and last in wet conditions.

It saw Hamilton become the first Ferrari driver to qualify last on pure pace since Giancarlo Fisichella at the 2009 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s woes continued on Friday in Qatar, where he lapped almost 0.9 seconds off the pace en route to 18th place in the first stage of sprint qualifying.

The 40-year-old was heard complaining over team radio that the car wouldn’t go any quicker.

However, teammate Charles Leclerc, who lapped 0.4 seconds faster than Hamilton in SQ1, went on to secure eighth on the grid for Saturday’s sprint race.

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Hamilton cut a despondent figure in his post-session interview with Sky F1’s Brookes in Qatar, offering just nine words across three separate questions.

Asked if the car was tricky in sprint qualifying, Hamilton said: “Same as always.”

Quizzed on whether the high-downforce setup he opted for made any difference, he laughed before commenting: “No, didn’t help.”

Asked whether there are any positives to take into Saturday’s sprint race at Lusail, he added: “The weather’s nice.”

Hamilton once again raised doubts over his Ferrari future in Las Vegas a week ago, telling BBC Radio 5 Live that he was “looking forward to it ending.”

Pressed on what he was referring to, the veteran added: “Next season.”

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lewis Hamilton news

👉 Ferrari news

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Thursday’s press conference in Qatar, however, Hamilton insisted that his comments were made in the heat of the moment following a frustrating weekend in Nevada.

He said: “I’d be surprised if the other drivers are excited about next year at the end of a season, because you usually don’t have a lot of energy at the end of the season.

“You’re looking forward to time with family and stuff.

“But, look, that’s just in the heat of frustration.

“Often there’s a lot of frustration at the end of races, particularly when they haven’t gone well.

“So no, I’m excited to see what the team build next year, and continue to build on with them.”

Read next: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are at breaking point