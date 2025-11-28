Oscar Piastri’s comeback in the championship fight continued in Sprint qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix as he clinched pole position for the eight-point short race ahead of George Russell.

Championship leader Lando Norris was third with Max Verstappen only P6, beaten by Yuki Tsunoda.

Another early elimination for Lewis Hamilton

Heading out for SQ1 on Friday night, the drivers were all out on the mandated medium tyres despite no one running them in first practice.

Max Verstappen went into qualifying hot, clocking a 1:22.2 to set the early pace before losing out to the McLaren teammates. Lando Norris went P1 by eight-tenths ahead of the Red Bull driver, who had Piastri within two-tenths of his best.

But in what quickly became a battle of the championship rivals, Verstappen regained the lead by 0.12s. Behind them, Fernando Alonso showed his FP1 pace wasn’t a fluke.

As the track conditions continued to improve, the drivers stayed out as they laid down lap after lap.

The session ended with Verstappen quickest of all ahead of Alonso, while Lance Stroll, Liam Lawson, Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto were eliminated.

Race control noted an incident of impeding of Verstappen by Piastri, and then another seconds later with Verstappen impeding Norris.

While the Red Bull driver called out Norris for being “in my way”, the McLaren driver later complained: “Verstappen just didn’t get out of my way. He just cost me my lap.”

His race engineer Will Joseph replied: “Every other lap, he’s just pulled over immediately after he’s completed his lap. That time he decided to stay out and screw you over. Yeah we saw it mate.”

The stewards, however, ruled “no further action” on either incident.

Track limit violation costs Isack Hadjar

15 drivers remained in SQ2 with Verstappen once again the early pace-setter before losing out to the McLaren teammates. Norris’ 1:20.9 stood as the time to beat. As for P11, the first driver in the drop zone, that was Esteban Ocon with a 1:21.9.

As the drivers completed their final laps, Verstappen was told a 1:21.0 could be the cut off and he clocked a 1:21.035.

Others, though, were improving.

Yuki Tsunoda, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc upped the pace, but slotted in behind Verstappen. Nico Hulkenberg had a big dust-kicking off at the final corner and wasn’t able to improve.

SQ2 ended with Norris quickest while Isack Hadjar, Oliver Bearman, Gabriel Bortoleto, Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon out. Hadjar looked to have made it through but had his lap time deleted for track limits, with Kimi Antonelli instead in the top ten.

Oscar Piastri clinches Sprint quali pole in Qatar

The all-important pole position began on a sour note for Verstappen as he complained about the handling of his RB21 as he went flying off the track. Swearing as he went wide, he ranted that the car was “bouncing like a ***** idiot” over the radio.

Piastri went fastest with a 1:20.2, 0.044s ahead of Norris with Russell three-tenths down on the McLaren teammates.

Verstappen went on to complain that he couldn’t control the car in “Turn 2 and Turn 4,” leaving race engineer GP Lambiase to instruct him not to give up track position.

Heading into the final two minutes, Piastri lead Norris and Russell, with Verstappen down in 10th place.

The Dutchman improved to P4 but dropped as Yuki Tsunoda went third, and then Fernando Alonso. The front row had yet to be decided.

Russell went quickest overall, but then came Piastri with a 1:20.0, taking Sprint pole ahead of the Mercedes driver. Norris was third ahead of Alonso, Tsunoda and Verstappen.

Antonelli, Sainz, Leclerc and Alex Albon completed the top ten.

Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Result

1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:20.055

2 George Russell Mercedes +0.032

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.230

4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.395

5 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +0.464

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.473

7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.477

8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.487

9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.567

10 Alexander Albon Williams +0.733

11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:21.433

12 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team 1:21.494

13 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 1:21.567

14 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 1:21.631

15 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team 1:21.666

16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.807

17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:21.851

18 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:22.043

19 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:22.112

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:22.364

