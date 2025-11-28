F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the Sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix?

The F1 starting grid has been set for the Sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix, after a quickfire session under the lights on Friday night.

Oscar Piastri managed to make the most of the session to take pole position for the Sprint, with George Russell splitting the McLaren drivers, and Max Verstappen losing out in qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton found himself knocked out in SQ1 for Ferrari, reporting over team radio that the car had no more performance within it, in the main shock early exit.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli had been set to be knocked out in SQ2, but he was handed a reprieve when a late lap time deletion for Isack Hadjar knocked the Racing Bulls driver out instead.

Onwards to SQ3, Verstappen was reporting multiple issues with his Red Bull, such as both bouncing and understeer, and had to abort his first run in the final part of Sprint qualifying.

With that, an excellent lap from Yuki Tsunoda saw Verstappen beaten for the first time in any format since Azerbaijan in 2024, with the reigning champion set to start from the third row of the grid.

At the front, Norris saw his final lap hampered as multiple drivers left it late to cross the line, and with Norris sat behind Alex Albon on track, he was unable to improve on his best effort of a 1:20.285.

Piastri survived a hairy moment of his own in having a moment of oversteer in the first sector, but managed to clock a 1:20.055 to put himself on provisional pole.

He was run extremely close by the Mercedes of Russell, though, who was only three-hundredths slower than the McLaren man.

The 19-lap Sprint gets underway at 5pm local time in Lusail, which is 2pm GMT.

Qatar Grand Prix Sprint starting grid

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:20.055

2. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:20.087

3. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:20.285

4. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:20.450

5. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, 1:20.519

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:20.528

7. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:20.532

8. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:20.542

9. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:20.622

10. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:20.788

11. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:21.433

12. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:21.494

13. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, 1:21.567

14. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:21.631

15. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:21.666

16. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:21.807

17. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:21.851

18. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:22.043

19. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:22.112

20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:22.364

