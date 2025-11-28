2025 Qatar Grand Prix – Sprint Qualifying F1 results (Lusail International)

Here are the complete F1 results from the sprint qualifying session at the Qatar Grand Prix, the 23rd round of the F1 2024 season at the Lusail International Circuit.

Sprint qualifying is underway at the Qatar Grand Prix.

F1 results from sprint qualifying at 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

This article will be updated throughout the session at the qualifying results come in across SQ1, SQ2 and SQ3.

Qatar Grand Prix qualifying 2025: SQ1 results

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.172

2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.104

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.114

4 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.155

5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.226

6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.227

7 George Russell Mercedes +0.260

8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.266

9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.286

10 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.354

11 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.383

12 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.451

13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.464

14 Alexander Albon Williams +0.549

15 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.601

16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.635

17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.679

18 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.871

19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.940

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.192

Qatar Grand Prix qualifying 2025: SQ2 results

TBC

Qatar Grand Prix qualifying 2025: SQ3 results

TBC