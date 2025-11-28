2025 Qatar Grand Prix – Sprint Qualifying F1 results (Lusail International)
Here are the complete F1 results from the sprint qualifying session at the Qatar Grand Prix, the 23rd round of the F1 2024 season at the Lusail International Circuit.
F1 results from sprint qualifying at 2025 Qatar Grand Prix
Qatar Grand Prix qualifying 2025: SQ1 results
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.172
2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.104
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.114
4 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.155
5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.226
6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.227
7 George Russell Mercedes +0.260
8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.266
9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.286
10 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.354
11 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.383
12 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.451
13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.464
14 Alexander Albon Williams +0.549
15 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.601
16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.635
17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.679
18 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.871
19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.940
20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.192
Qatar Grand Prix qualifying 2025: SQ2 results
TBC
Qatar Grand Prix qualifying 2025: SQ3 results
TBC