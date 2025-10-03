2025 Singapore Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Marina Bay)

Formula 1’s street circuit sweep continues with Free Practice 2 at the Marina Bay track as the field prepares for a sweaty Singapore Grand Prix.

It was another red-flag studded session, with a few crashes and one pit lane collision. It was Oscar Piastri topping the charts as the checkered flag flew.

Oscar Piastri sets the pace at Singapore GP FP2

The most race- and qualifying-representative practice session of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend got underway under relatively cool conditions for the event, allowing the F1 field to come to grips with the machinery they’ll need to use in the truly competitive on-track sessions.

Rookies like Kimi Antonelli and Gabriel Bortoleto made some runs through into the run-off area as they came to grips with the tricky track.

George Russell had a major off just under 18 minutes into the session, clobbering the nose of his Mercedes off at Turn 16 and requiring a front wing change. The red flag needed to come out to recover the debris.

“That was weird,” the British driver said over the radio to his team. He ultimately climbed out of the car, ending his session.

Shortly after came another red flag when Liam Lawson’s Racing Bulls machine clattered into the wall, forcing him to stop beside the track just in the way of the pit entry.

As the session went back green, Lando Norris exited his pit box; he was clobbered by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, which saw the McLaren scraping into the pit wall and needing to be pushed back to the garage with a cracked-off front wing.

The session came to a close with none other than championship leader Oscar Piastri topping the timing sheets just ahead of Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen. Meanwhile, McLaren’s Lando Norris complained of being a “slow driver”.

2025 Singapore Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Marina Bay)