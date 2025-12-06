Max Verstappen will line up on pole position in Abu Dhabi, a race that has been won from pole 10 years in a row.

The only problem is he has championship leader Lando Norris and third-placed Oscar Piastri behind him on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton suffers yet another Q1 exit, fourth in a row

Formula 1’s final qualifying session of the campaign began with a 1:24.729 from Pierre Gasly, the Frenchman setting the opening benchmark on the medium tyres. He was more than a second down moments later when Lewis Hamilton, lapping in his repaired Ferrari, went quickest before Nico Hulkenberg took over on the soft tyres.

Franco Colapinto lost his lap time with a track limit violation at Turn 1. There was a mix of medium and soft Pirellis in play in the opening part of the session, where Charles Leclerc also ran them, but finished up down in 18th place.

As the soft tyre runners came to the fore, George Russell went quickest with a 1:23.247, 0.007s ahead of Oliver Bearman and Oscar Piastri. A mistake from Lando Norris into Turn 1 cost him time, P7, 0.183 off the pace.

With four minutes to go, both Alpines were in the drop zone as Gasly also lost a time at Turn 1. The other three were Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon, Leclerc, Gasly and Colapinto.

Piastri, out for a second lap, clocked an impressive 1:22.602 to hit the front by 0.272s ahead of Max Verstappen. Hamilton improved his time but only up to 15th, the Ferrari driver in danger.

The drivers eliminated: Hamilton, Albon, Hulkenberg, Gasly and Colapinto.

More on the F1 2025 title race

👉 How Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri can seal the F1 2025 title

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

Carlos Sainz and Kimi Antonelli out of the mix

Verstappen was the first driver out, clocking a 1:22.912 on used soft tyres. Russell on new softs took over at the front with Fernando Alonso up to third in the early running. McLaren, also out on use tyres, jumped up to second and fourth with Norris ahead of Piastri.

Heading back into the pits before a second run, Piastri was called into the weighbridge. He was soon back in the McLaren garage and joined the queue for a final shot at breaking into Q3, the all-important pole position shootout. Piastri and Norris the last two drivers in the queue.

The drivers in the drop zone were, Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda, Kimi Antonelli, Bearman and Liam Lawson.

Russell upped his pace to a 1:22.730, 0.022s ahead of Verstappen with Norris abandoning his lap.

The drivers eliminated: Bearman, Carlos Sainz, Lawson, Antonelli and Lance Stroll.

Max Verstappen secures Abu Dhabi pole ahead of McLaren

10 drivers remained in the all-important pole position shoot-out with the last 10 Abu Dhabi Grands Prix won from pole position.

Verstappen was the first on a flying lap, given a slipstream from Tsunoda. He posted a 1:22.295, half a second up on his best in Q2. Tsunoda was told, “Give him a tow, a really good tow.”

Piastri was three-tenths off the pace with Norris a further 10th down. Leclerc was provisionally in fourth place ahead of Russell and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Tsunoda did not set a time on his first run, sent out to help Verstappen with the tow.

Heading out for a second run, and final qualifying lap of the session, neither Piastri nor Norris were purple with Verstappen going purple, purple and green for a 2:22.207.

Norris qualified second ahead of Piastri, both drivers two-tenths down on Verstappen.

Russell was fourth ahead of Leclerc, Alonso, Bortoleto, Esteban Ocon, Hadjar and Tsunoda.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying result

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:22.207

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.201

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.230

4 George Russell Mercedes +0.438

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.523

6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.695

7 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.697

8 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +0.706

9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.865

10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing no time

11 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team 1:23.041

12 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:23.042

13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:23.077

14 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:23.080

15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.097

16 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:23.394

17 Alexander Albon Williams 1:23.416

18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 1:23.450

19 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:23.468

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:23.890

Read next: Who did foot the end-of-season dinner tab as Hamilton ‘ordered everything’?

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1, and much more!