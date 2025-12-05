This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The F1 season finale will take place in the United Arab Emirates with Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri set to contest a thrilling final race of the season.

Despite a fourth-place finish last time out in Qatar, Lando Norris needs just a third-place finish to secure the title, while Verstappen will have to win the race and have Norris finish fourth or lower to take an unlikely title.

Abu Dhabi GP title showdown, the F1 2025 decider

Fans who want to watch the F1 in Abu Dhabi will have to sign up for a local streaming service to watch the race.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will not be shown free in many territories around the world but fans can follow the race on F1TV including live timings and telemetrics, race highlights, documentaries and race buildup.

The race will be live-streamed on F1TV in some countries but not in places such as the UK, where the rights are owned by TV companies.

UK and Ireland viewers will not be able to watch the race free. Instead it will be shown on Sky Sports F1 channels and fans will have to sign up for Sky Sports to watch the race.

Free highlights will be shown on Channel 4 after the race if you do not want to watch it live.

Only Belgium’s RTBF is one of the few places that will be showing the race completely free to air, while the likes DirectTV and FuboTV in the US do have free trial offers on streaming services that will show the race.

The full list of channels that will show the F1 finale in Abu Dhabi are:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang Play

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

