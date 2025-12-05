Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and McLaren title contender Oscar Piastri are among the nine drivers set to sit out FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday.

This weekend’s race marks the first time since 2021 that the battle for the drivers’ title has gone down to the final race of the season.

McLaren driver Lando Norris holds a 12-point lead over Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning four-time world champion, entering the title decider, with Piastri sitting a further four points behind.

A podium finish will seal the F1 2025 crown for Norris, whose recent victories in Mexico and Brazil saw him pull clear in the standings.

As the final race of the season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will mark the last chance for teams to fulfil their FP1 rookie requirements for F1 2025.

Formula 1 rules state that drivers must field a rookie – described as drivers who have started no more than two grands prix – in at least two FP1 sessions per car each season.

Only the Sauber and Mercedes teams have so far met the requirements for this season, meaning the remaining eight teams must stand down at least one of its race drivers in the opening practice session at the Yas Marina circuit.

Hamilton and Piastri are the biggest names set to miss FP1 in Abu Dhabi, with the pair effectively losing an hour of practice running.

Ferrari announced earlier this week that Arthur Leclerc, the younger brother of Charles Leclerc, will take Hamilton’s place in first practice.

Piastri, meanwhile, will make way for Patricio O’Ward, the McLaren IndyCar driver who also acts as a test and reserve option for the F1 team.

Elsewhere, Yuki Tsunoda – fresh from learning that he will be left without a seat for F1 2026 – will sit out FP1 as newly signed Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad.

Aston Martin is the only team to replace both race drivers for FP1, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll sitting out in favour of Cian Shields and Jak Crawford.

Williams, fresh from securing fifth place in the constructors’ standings in Qatar last weekend, will hand an outing to junior star Luke Browning, with Alex Albon sitting out.

Further back, Ayumu Iwasa will stand in for Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls, Ryo Hirakawa will deputise for Esteban Ocon at Haas and Alpine reserve driver Paul Aron will take Pierre Gasly’s spot for the first hour of practice.

A full list of the scheduled FP1 driver changes is as follows:

Alpine: Paul Aron for Pierre Gasly

Aston Martin: Jak Crawford for Lance Stroll, Cian Shields for Fernando Alonso

Ferrari: Arthur Leclerc for Lewis Hamilton

Haas: Ryo Hirakawa for Esteban Ocon

McLaren: Patricio O’Ward for Oscar Piastri

Red Bull: Arvid Lindblad for Yuki Tsunoda

Racing Bulls: Ayumu Iwasa for Liam Lawson

Williams: Luke Browning for Alex Albon

The opening practice session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will begin at 1330 local time on Friday.

