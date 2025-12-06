F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen has positioned himself the best way possible by taking pole for the F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix title decider.
It could not be tighter, with the three title contenders set to fill the top three grid slots for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Let’s run through the full F1 starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen on pole for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Verstappen goes into the final race of the season as Lando Norris’ closest title rival. The gap is 12 points, and Verstappen has given himself the best base for a strong result by storming his way to pole in Abu Dhabi.
Unfortunately for Verstappen, he will have Norris for company on the second row. Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, will launch from third, looking to pounce on that duo.
George Russell will line-up fifth for Mercedes, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the third row.
Fernando Alonso starts sixth in the Aston Martin, while Gabriel Bortoleto secured an impressive seventh in the final F1 qualifying session for Sauber. Esteban Ocon (Haas), Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) and Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) complete the top 10.
Oliver Bearman of Haas will launch from P11. Williams’ Carlos Sainz is alongside him on the sixth row.
Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) and Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) follow, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton, who suffered a third successive Q1 exit, and second in Grand Prix trim, as his painful first Ferrari season limps towards an unremarkable conclusion.
Alex Albon (Williams), Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber), plus the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, complete the grid.
Full 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Lando Norris, McLaren
3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4. George Russell, Mercedes
5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
7. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
8. Esteban Ocon, Haas
9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
11. Oliver Bearman, Haas
12. Carlos Sainz, Williams
13. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
14. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
16. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
17. Alex Albon, Williams
18. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
19. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine
