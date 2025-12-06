F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen has positioned himself the best way possible by taking pole for the F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix title decider.

It could not be tighter, with the three title contenders set to fill the top three grid slots for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Let’s run through the full F1 starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen on pole for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen goes into the final race of the season as Lando Norris’ closest title rival. The gap is 12 points, and Verstappen has given himself the best base for a strong result by storming his way to pole in Abu Dhabi.

Unfortunately for Verstappen, he will have Norris for company on the second row. Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, will launch from third, looking to pounce on that duo.

George Russell will line-up fifth for Mercedes, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the third row.

Fernando Alonso starts sixth in the Aston Martin, while Gabriel Bortoleto secured an impressive seventh in the final F1 qualifying session for Sauber. Esteban Ocon (Haas), Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) and Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) complete the top 10.

Oliver Bearman of Haas will launch from P11. Williams’ Carlos Sainz is alongside him on the sixth row.

Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) and Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) follow, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton, who suffered a third successive Q1 exit, and second in Grand Prix trim, as his painful first Ferrari season limps towards an unremarkable conclusion.

Alex Albon (Williams), Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber), plus the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, complete the grid.

Full 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Lando Norris, McLaren

3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4. George Russell, Mercedes

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

7. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

8. Esteban Ocon, Haas

9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

11. Oliver Bearman, Haas

12. Carlos Sainz, Williams

13. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

14. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

16. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

17. Alex Albon, Williams

18. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

19. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine

