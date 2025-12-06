Max Verstappen confirmed that he will be going “all out” at the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after securing an impressive pole position.

Verstappen compared his 2025 Abu Dhabi GP pole lap to his qualifying performance here in 2021, and starting from the front of the grid, he will “defend” and/or “attack” how he sees fit in pursuit of a fifth consecutive world championship.

Max Verstappen ‘going to try to win’ Abu Dhabi GP

Verstappen ensured that he arrived in Abu Dhabi as a genuine contender for the Drivers’ Championship crown with victory in Qatar. That was his fifth grand prix win since the summer break, a 100 per cent podium streak which has seen him go from 104 to 12 points off top spot arriving at the season finale.

The next step was pole position in Abu Dhabi, which Verstappen secured with a 1:22.207. That was two-tenths better than what his title rivals in the McLarens could manage.

But, we are perfectly poised for a thriller on Grand Prix Sunday in Abu Dhabi, with the three title combatants occupying the top three grid slots. Championship leader Lando Norris will launch from the front row alongside Verstappen, while Oscar Piastri starts third.

The McLarens will need to be ready for a Verstappen who will go full beans, rather than cautious, at that crucial race start.

“All out. I’ve got nothing to lose,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets as he revealed his approach for the race start.

“So for me, of course, I’m going to try to win the race. I’m going to defend. If I need to attack, I’ll attack. Because, what can happen? You’re either second or third, or you win. That would be fantastic.”

Verstappen was asked where that lap which secured him a 48th pole position ranks on the all-time list.

That led Verstappen to make a comparison to his Abu Dhabi 2021 title showdown versus Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen impressively placed himself on pole position there by more than three-tenths from Hamilton, and was feeling a sense of deja vu.

Verstappen went on to dethrone the previously dominant Hamilton that year, and begin his own stranglehold on the sport.

“Yeah, it felt really good,” Verstappen said of his final 2025 Abu Dhabi Q3 lap. “And of course, there was quite a bit of pressure, of trying to do the best we could.

“Felt probably similar to like ’21 qualifying. I had a really good qualifying here as well.”

After all, Verstappen thrives under pressure.

“But I like that,” he continued. “I mean, when probably the pressure is highest, or when you really need to perform, normally, I perform, because I enjoy that kind of aspect.

“But, yeah, it was nice. I mean, you always try to of course do the best possible qualy lap. Sometimes it works out a bit better than other times. I think this time it worked out pretty well.”

