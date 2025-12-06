FIA confirms double Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull punishment after Lando Norris incident

The FIA has issued a formal warning to Yuki Tsunoda and handed Red Bull a €10,000 fine for an impeding incident involving Lando Norris in FP3 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris encountered a slow-moving Tsunoda on the high-speed approach to Turn 12, the slow right hander marking the start of the hotel section, in the final practice session of the F1 2025 season at Yas Marina.

Yuki Tsunoda and Red Bull punished by FIA over Lando Norris impeding incident

The McLaren driver was forced to take avoiding action and headed into the run-off area to avoid a collision, with Tsunoda holding his arm out of the cockpit in apology.

Tsunoda and Norris were summoned to the stewards in the aftermath of FP3.

The FIA has announced that Red Bull has been fined €10,000 for failing to inform Tsunoda that Norris was quickly approaching.

Tsunoda has also been handed a formal warning for driving slowly at that part of the track.

The stewards’ verdict read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 22 (Yuki Tsunoda), the driver of Car 4 (Lando Norris), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“Telemetry showed that Car 4 was, for the first part of the lap, driving in a manner that indicated he was not on a push lap.

“The team of Car 22 conceded that this was interpreted by them to mean that Car 4 was not on a push lap.

“However Car 4 then increased pace, commencing a continuous run.

“In approaching turn 9 it was easily visible on the GPS map available to the teams, that Car 4 was rapidly gaining on Car 22, which was on a slow lap.

“However the team of Car 22 continued to only advise its driver about the following cars on push laps.

“The Stewards determine that the competitor of Car 22 should have warned its driver that Car 4 was rapidly closing the gap, and it had ample time to do so, and hence impose the above penalty.

“Additionally a formal warning is issued to the driver.

“Even though he was not warned, he should not have been driving in that track position on a slow lap.”

Norris enters the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the brink of a maiden world championship, with the McLaren driver holding a 12-point lead over Tsunoda’s Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

Oscar Piastri, Norris’s McLaren teammate, remains in title contention but sits 16 points back with only 25 available in Abu Dhabi.

Red Bull announced earlier this week that Tsunoda has been demoted to a test-and-reserve role for F1 2026 having lost his seat to Isack Hadjar.

