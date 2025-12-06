Ralf Schumacher has warned McLaren that it had better clear up its team order situation after Saturday’s qualifying before Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri “meet on the track”.

The McLaren teammates will line up on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Norris 16 points clear of Piastri in the fight for the F1 2025 season. The teammates aren’t alone in the battle as Max Verstappen sits P2, 12 points behind Norris.

McLaren warned: I’m almost afraid that both will somehow meet on the track

It’s a situation that was unthinkable just three months ago when Verstappen dropped 104 points behind then-championship leader Piastri after the Dutch Grand Prix, 70 behind Norris.

That race marked the Dutchman’s first podium in what is now nine on the trot, five of which have been courtesy of grand prix wins.

Forcing his Red Bull RB21 into the thick of the title fight; the big question ahead of Abu Dhabi is will McLaren finally drop its papaya rules and favour one driver, probably Norris, through team orders?

Andrea Stella weighed in on this after the Qatar Grand Prix.

“When it comes to the fact that we have two drivers in the quest for the world championship, our philosophy and our approach will not change. We will leave both Oscar and Lando the possibility to compete and pursue their aspiration,” the McLaren team principal told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media.

But, he later added, “Above all, what’s important for us is that we are in condition to beat Verstappen with one of our two drivers.”

It’s a conversation that former F1 driver Schumacher says McLaren has to have with the drivers after qualifying because even if the team wants to give both drivers the opportunity to fight for the title, what it cannot do is risk a coming together.

“Somehow I can’t get rid of the feeling that the McLarens will get in each other’s way and Max will become world champion. I don’t know why,” he told Sky Deutschland.

“If McLaren doesn’t manage to finally make a clear team order in this last race – preferably after qualifying – then I’m almost afraid that both will somehow meet on the track and Max will still become world champion because both McLarens are out.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says the Woking team will have the conversation with the drivers, but that team orders will not be used unless one has a “significantly better chance” at winning than the other.

“We’ll be practical and realistic that if, as the weekend develops, as the race develops, it becomes clear that one has a significantly better chance than another, then we’re a team that wants to win the Drivers’ Championship and we will race accordingly to do whatever we can to get whatever that driver is in front to try and win the race,” he said.

“Our team orders have been around given equal opportunity to win the championship.

“But as the race plays out, if it becomes clear that both can’t, then we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of the team and try and win the Drivers’ Championship.”

He added: “In the sense of team orders, as long as both drivers have a chance to win the world championship – which they clearly do sitting here right now – then it’s business as usual. They’re free to race.”

