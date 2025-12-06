Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli is under threat after the FIA launched an investigation over his collision with Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull in the pit lane in FP3 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Antonelli and Tsunoda made contact in the pit lane in the closing minutes of the third and final practice session at the Yas Marina circuit.

Mercedes and Antonelli at risk of FIA penalty after Yuki Tsunoda pit lane collision

The FIA has announced a €10,000 fine for Mercedes since this article was originally published

Tsunoda’s Red Bull was making its way down the fast lane when Antonelli was released by Mercedes.

Antonelli ended up tagging the right-rear corner of the Red Bull, causing damage to Tsunoda’s floor and bargeboard area.

Antonelli also suffered damage to the left-hand endplate of his front wing.

Tsunoda was heard reporting the incident to his Red Bull team over team radio, commenting: “I had a massive crash. ****.”

Red Bull: “Have you got damage?”

Tsunoda: “I think so. But he has the damage on the side of the sidepod.”

Team radio footage from Antonelli’s car revealed that he was told to go “straight out” after receiving the signal from a Mercedes mechanic.

Antonelli was heard saying in the immediate aftermath of the collision: “Ah, man. Yuki. You told me yes and it was… Tsunoda was coming.”

The FIA has launched an investigation into the incident with Antonelli and Mercedes at risk over an unsafe release.

Antonelli and Tsunoda, along with team representatives of Mercedes and Red Bull, are required to visit the stewards at 1640 local time in Abu Dhabi.

