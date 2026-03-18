It has been another busy day of F1 news, as analysis continues not only about the Chinese Grand Prix, but of the wider picture after the first two races of the season.

Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin are all among the headlines today, so let’s catch you up on the goings-on in and around the paddock.

Adrian Newey leading Aston Martin successor search

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Adrian Newey is in post as Aston Martin team principal, but PlanetF1.com understands he is leading the hunt to find his successor in the role.

He took on team principal duties towards the end of 2025, and had previously hinted at it being a temporary move on his part as he juggled his duties as managing technical partner.

Several high-profile names have been linked with the post, from Formula 1’s past and present – including from other teams.

Read more: Adrian Newey leads Aston Martin search for new team principal

Ferrari set to utilise April break for filming day

PlanetF1.com has learned that Ferrari is likely to utilise one of its permitted filming days in 2026 during the newfound April break, after the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

The SF-26 first ran at Fiorano in February, but under the guise of it being a shakedown – meaning a 100km limit rather than the 200km allowed under filming day rules.

Read more: Ferrari set for private SF-26 test as new plan of action emerges for April break

Toto Wolff: Max Verstappen ‘in a horror show’ in RB22

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff explained that, having seen onboard footage, the Red Bull RB22 looks “just horrendous to drive.”

This will have a knock-on effect to Max Verstappen, too, whom Wolff believes is “in a horror show” given his tough start to the season at Red Bull.

The Dutchman took sixth place in Melbourne, before a cooling system issue forced him into retirement in Shanghai over the weekend.

Read more: Max Verstappen ‘in a horror show’ as Wolff weighs in on ‘horrendous’ Red Bull RB22

Steiner hits out at Max Verstappen F1 2026 criticism

Elsewhere, though, Verstappen’s criticism of the 2026 regulations was met with disdain by former Haas team boss, Guenther Steiner, who described it as “toys out of the pram” from the four-time champion.

Verstappen has had a difficult start to the season by his illustrious standards, the first two races of this season being the first time in four-and-a-half years he has not registered at least one top-five finish in consecutive races.

Read more: Guenther Steiner slams Max Verstappen’s F1 2026 criticism as ‘toys out of the pram’

Lewis Hamilton: First Ferrari win ‘more in sight than ever’

Lewis Hamilton earned his first podium in Ferrari colours in Shanghai but, naturally, he is aiming higher with a competitive car this season.

With that in mind and his progression through the winter break, the seven-time World Champion feels his first race win with the Scuderia is getting closer than ever.

Admitting “last year, it couldn’t have been further from view”, Hamilton is more optimistic this time around.

Read more: Hamilton’s first Ferrari win ‘more in sight than ever’ after China podium

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