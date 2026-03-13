Alex Albon has been summoned to the stewards for an alleged breach of the practice start procedure during opening practice at the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix.

The Williams driver was called to the stewards following what was the only practice session of the weekend in Shanghai.

Alex Albon faces stewards for practice start procedure breach

A late change to the race director’s notes revealed changes to the practice start procedure at the end of the session.

It introduced a second preparation lap following the chequered flag prior to practice starts from the grid.

The newly-added Article 13.2.1 of Rui Marques’ notes outlined;

For the safe and orderly conduct of the event, pursuant to article B4.2.2, any driver on track when the end of season signal is shown, may complete two further laps, for the sole purpose of stopping on the grid to perform practice starts on each of these laps.

That comes amid concerns that two factors are combining to potentially create a dangerous situation at race starts.

The first relates to the design of many power units, which require time to spool their turbos and have their batteries in the correct state of charge.

Another, more nuanced element, is that drivers starts behind the timing line potentially have an opening lap advantage, as the allowed usage resets at the timing line.

However, Albon caught the attention for an alleged breach of Article B4.2.2c of the regulations, which relates to practice starts form the grid.

The specific regulation cited states;

Under no circumstances perform a practice start if another Car remains stationary in front of them on the same side of the grid.

Albon ended the opening hour of practice with the 16th fastest time, 2.7 seconds away from the pace laid down by George Russell.

His teammate, Carlos Sainz, sat out the opening half hour with a data issue but recovered to the 17th fastest time.

