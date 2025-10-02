Alpine confirm major F1 2024 downturn with £22million loss revealed

Alpine experienced a reversal in its financial performance through 2024 resulting in a £14.6million loss.

The result, detailed in the team’s full-year accounts, marks a £22.4million drop in its position versus 2023.

Alpine suffered £14.6million loss in F1 2024

Alpine finished sixth in the F1 2023 campaign, maintaining that position last season – largely courtesy of a surprise double-podium at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

However, reductions in revenue and increased costs resulted in the downturn, with gross profits falling from £72.4million ($97.5m) in 2023 to £44.5million ($60m) last year.

“The team endured a tough start to the 2024 season with weakened on-track performance,” noted Duncan Minto, then director of the team and now CEO of Renault Group. “Following performance upgrades across the year and changes to senior management, the team had a strong second half of the season with a double podium finish at the São Paulo Grand Prix and ended the year by consolidating 6th place in the Constructors’ Championship (2023: 6th).

“Turnover for the year, comprising mainly of sponsorship income and prize money, was £238.5 million (2023: £250.0 million) and the loss after taxation for the financial year was £14.6 million (2023: £7.8 million profit).”

A notable change was that, with prize money paid out a year in arrears, while Alpine finished sixth in 2024, throughout that campaign it received payments based on its 2023 result. By comparison, through 2023, it received payments based on finishing fourth, which entitled the team to a greater percentage of the prize fund. The net result was a downturn in prize money income of almost 13 per cent year on year.

Should the team not improve on its current position in the Constructors’ Championship, it will be entitled to the second smallest portion of the prize money fund next year, which will be split 11 ways courtesy of the arrival of Cadillac. PlanetF1.com estimates that could see its prize money entitlements drop from around £67million ($90m) to around £47million ($63m) – though that figure is dependent on F1’s own commercial performances in both 205 and 2026.

Alpine currently finds itself in a rebuilding phase and on the precipice of transforming from a full works operation into a customer team for F1 2026.

Then, it will swap its in-house Renault power unit supply for customer Mercedes units after it was decided to end its own engine programme ahead of F1’s next generation of regulations.

Last month, it appointed Steve Nielsen as managing director, the F1 veteran returning to Enstone where he was part of Fernando Alonso’s world championship-winning campaigns in 2005 and 2006.

He’s slotted in alongside Flavio Briatore, who continues as executive advisor on behalf of Renault’s new CEO, Duncan Minto.

More on the health of F1 teams

👉 McLaren profits quadruple in £530million championship-winning campaign

👉 Williams endures significant £50m loss amid £555m rebuild injection

On track, the team has endured a difficult 2025, with just 20 points from the opening 17 weekends of the season – all of those scored by Pierre Gasly.

The Frenchman has recently recommitted his future to the squad with a new contract, though the identity of his teammate beyond F1 2025 remains uncertain. While Franco Colapinto currently occupies the seat, the Argentinian is under pressure to improve his performances.

Meanwhile, the highly-rated Paul Aron is waiting in the wings for an opportunity, while the squad retains Jack Doohan on its roster too – the Australian having been dropped after just six races.

“We have got great facilities, but the product we’ve put on the track doesn’t reflect the effort of the people here, and the facilities we have here,” Nielsen declared in a video posted to the team’s social media channels.

“My top priority is to make sure that Enstone produce the best car we can.

“You have to have an eye on the future,” he added. “You have to sacrifice short-term success and invest in the future, and we’re going through that at the moment.”

Read next: New Alpine boss identifies ‘top priority’ upon Enstone return