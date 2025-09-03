Paul Aron will drive for Alpine during opening practice at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Aron will replace Franco Colapinto for the first 60-minute session in Monza as the team ticks off another of its mandatory rookie outings.

Teams are required to field a rookie driver in Free Practice 1 twice in each car over the course of the 24-event F1 2025 campaign.

Aron’s appearance in Italy will be Alpine’s second, having run Ryo Hirakawa at the Japanese Grand Prix in place of Jack Doohan.

“Test and reserve driver, Paul Aron, will get his first opportunity to drive for the team during a Grand Prix weekend in Free Practice 1,” Alpine announced.

“It will be Paul’s third Free Practice 1 appearance of the season and his first for BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team.

“He has driven for the team in the simulator throughout the year as well as taking part in the team’s TPC (testing previous cars) programme, Pirelli tyre testing and the post-season young driver test in Abu Dhabi, last season.

“Paul will drive Franco’s car for the session.”

As far as Friday running goes, a rookie is considered a driver who has participated in no more than two Formula 1 races in their career.

Alpine elected not to nominate the Australian GP as one such outing, despite Jack Doohan meeting that criteria, with Aron’s appearance therefore completing the squad’s obligation with that car.

Aron has featured in Free Practice 1 sessions twice already this season, driving with Sauber at the British and Hungarian Grands Prix.

The Estonian has spent the year sidelined, working with both Alpine and Sauber after finishing third in last year’s Formula 2 Championship.

The 21-year-old is highly rated and thought to be a potential option for a race seat alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine next season.

In addition to his work behind the scenes, the running he’s had in TPC machinery and Pirelli tyre tests, the Italian GP outing affords the squad an opportunity to assess Aron more closely for a promotion.

Gasly has not yet missed a session, though he will be required to sit out two at a later date. Historically, Alpine has elected to complete those sessions at the Mexico City and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

