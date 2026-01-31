Aston Martin has announced a multi-year partnership with the energy drink Celsius ahead of the F1 2026 season.

It comes after Celsius’s previous F1 sponsorship deal with Ferrari concluded at the end of last year.

Aston Martin links up with Celsius for F1 2026 after Ferrari split

Celsius initially linked up with Ferrari for the United States-based races of the 2023 season before reportedly upgrading to a two-year contract covering the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

The energy drink also entered a personal sponsorship arrangement with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in August 2024.

The deal between Ferrari and Celsius was not renewed at the end of 2025, with the energy drink entering a new partnership with Aston Martin ahead of the new season.

Leclerc’s deal with Celsius is also believed to have come to an end with the energy drink no longer appearing in the list of partners on the Ferrari driver’s personal website.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com by Aston Martin, the team confirmed Celsius’s arrival as its global energy drink partner, describing the deal as “a thrilling new chapter for Celsius.”

The deal will see Aston Martin work with the energy drink’s LIVE. FIT. GO campaign, which launched in the United States, Canada and Australia last year.

An event at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March will see Aston Martin and Celsius co-host a ‘Run challenge’ to allow fans to complete ‘custom run segments inspired by race circuits, city landmarks and Aston Martin Aramco touchpoints.’

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director Commercial, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, said: “At Aston Martin Aramco, we pride ourselves on how we interact with and engage our fans, with the aim of creating unique experiences that can’t be found anywhere else in the paddock.

“Our new partnership with CELSIUS provides an exciting opportunity to bring fresh energy to our I / AM programme, further connecting ambition, culture and community.

“Kicking off with our first co-hosted Run Club in Melbourne, throughout the season we will create several creative activations to bring the partnership to life and celebrate a movement of positive energy together.”

Kyle Watson, Chief Brand Officer of Celsius Holdings, Inc. said: “Aston Martin Aramco’s passionate fan base makes for a synergistic partnership, kickstarting an exciting new era for CELSIUS in Formula 1.

“With a shared drive to LIVE FIT, push boundaries and achieve excellence, we’re thrilled to activate the Aston Martin Aramco partnership on a global scale and further integrate CELSIUS at the intersection of culture and sport.”

Celsius’s Aston Martin deal marks the energy drink’s latest move in the sport industry following an injection of $550million (£401.6m/€463.9m) investment by PepsiCo in 2022.

The deal saw PepsiCo acquire a minority stake of 8.5 per cent in the company.

Celsius also sponsors Major League Soccer in the US in a deal due to run until 2026, as well as the Professional Fighters League.

It also has a number of endorsement deals with individual athletes including Arsenal and England footballer Declan Rice, England women’s footballer Georgia Stanway, England rugby union player Tom Curry and Irish Olympic sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke.

It is unclear whether one of Aston Martin’s drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, will take Leclerc’s place in Celsius’s portfolio of athletes.

