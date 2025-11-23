Aston Martin bid Felipe Drugovich a “fond farewell”, having confirmed that the Las Vegas Grand Prix was his final race weekend with the team.

Drugovich, a Formula 2 champion, has been part of the Aston Martin ranks as a reserve driver since winning the crown, but will return to active competition in Formula E from 2026, marking his departure from the team.

Aston Martin wish Felipe Drugovich well

Drugovich was the first driver ever signed to the Aston Martin driver development programme in 2022 upon its formation. He became the team’s reserve driver, and has appeared in various free practice sessions across the last four seasons.

The Brazilian has also featured in numerous private tests, and the Abu Dhabi post-season test, with Aston Martin.

But, the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix marked the end of the road for Drugovich with Aston Martin, as the team confirmed on social media that this was their final race weekend together.

Drugvich has signed with Andretti for the upcoming Formula E season.

Aston Martin posted a picture of Drugovich sat on the nose of the AMR25 car, surrounded by team members.

A fond farewell to @FelipeDrugovich, who, after three years with the team, leaves us this weekend. We wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/cA5P9zmGHC — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) November 23, 2025

It carried the caption, “A fond farewell to Felipe Drugovich, who, after three years with the team, leaves us this weekend.

“We wish him all the best for the future.”

More Las Vegas GP talking points via PlanetF1.com

👉 FIA disqualify Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from Las Vegas GP in double McLaren blow

👉 McLaren responds to ‘extremely disappointing’ double Las Vegas DSQ

Aston Martin team principal and CEO Andy Cowell gave his reaction to Drugovich’s FE move when he spoke to the media at the Singapore Grand Prix.

“Felipe has been with the team for several years. A really great asset,” said Cowell.

“Felipe, keen to go racing again, so I and everybody else was really keen to make sure that he’s got that opportunity and can go off and enjoy Formula E.

“So we wish him well, thank him.

“We’re in a fortunate position that we’ve got Lance [Stroll] and Fernando [Alonso] contracted for next year, so we’ve got that stability as we go across the regulation set.”

Aston Martin later announced that another junior driver in the form of Jak Crawford will take Drugovich’s place as their third and reserve driver for F1 2026.

Crawford could yet arrive at Aston Martin also as a champion, as he bids to secure the F2 title. Two rounds remain, in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Crawford is second in the standings, 19 points behind championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli.

Read next: Mick Schumacher teases career reboot after Alpine WEC split