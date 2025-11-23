Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with McLaren falling foul of the technical regulations.

McLaren lost second and fourth-place finishes in Las Vegas as the stewards disqualified Norris and Piastri from the 2025 Las Vegas GP.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri disqualified in Las Vegas

The FIA stewards in Las Vegas have disqualified both McLaren drivers, following post-race investigations into their cars.

During scrutineering, it was found that the measured plank thickness on both cars was less than the required nine millimetres as defined in the technical regulations.

A McLaren representative, as well as both drivers, were summoned before the stewards but, given the straightforward nature of the technical breach, there was little argument possible to sway the stewards away from the inevitable disqualification from the results.

The verdict was released almost five hours after the race conclusion, with the stewards revealing that Andrea Stella was accompanied by McLaren’s technical director and sporting director to meet with the FIA’s single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis and technical delegate Jo Bauer.

“The rear skids of Car 4 [Norris] were measured and found to be below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations,” read the verdict.

“The relevant measurements were RHS Front 8.88mm, RHS Rear 8.93mm.

More from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

👉 Las Vegas GP: Viva Max Verstappen as Lando Norris pays for Lap 1 mistake – and McLaren blunder

👉 Updated F1 points standings after Las Vegas Grand Prix

“The measuring device was a Mitutoyo Micrometre purchased in May 2025, and according to the manufacturer’s specifications, it is accurate to within 0.001mm.

“The rear skids were re-measured in the presence of the Stewards and the three McLaren representatives, and those measurements confirmed that the skids did not comply with the regulations.

“The relevant measurements were even lower than those measured originally by the Technical Delegate.”

Piastri’s car measurements were LHS Front 8.96mm, RHS Front 8.74mm, and RHS Rear 8.90mm.

McLaren argued that there were mitigating circumstances, in that there was “unexpected porpoising” at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, as well as limited opportunity to test its configurations due to wet weather conditions on Friday.

The team also said that the degree of the breach was less than prior breaches of the same regulation during this season, ie. Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification in China.

With no regulatory provision or precedent of any other penalty, the stewards are limited in their ability to award any penalty aside from disqualification, regardless of the intent: the stewards noted that the breach was not a deliberate attempt to get around the regulations.

McLaren also submitted that accidental damage could have caused the floor to have moved and create additional wear, but the stewards did not consider this sufficient to mitigate the imposition of the usual penalty.

A competitive race around the Las Vegas Strip Circuit saw McLaren take second and fourth place with Norris and Piastri, respectively.

In the closing stages of the race, Norris went from attempting to close down Max Verstappen’s lead to falling completely off the pace to finish over 20 seconds behind the Dutch driver, with the British driver explaining afterwards that an issue had emerged; this was likely due to being marginal on fuel, thus requiring significant lift and coast.

With the scrutineers’ requirement for a one-litre fuel sample from cars that complete the race, it meant increased interest in the outcome of their findings.

But, while Norris did prove to have enough fuel to provide a sample, both he and Piastri were served summons on entirely different grounds of the technical regulations.

The disqualifications have a significant impact on the Drivers’ Championship with two race weekends remaining.

Norris’ points lead is still comfortable, but is down to 24 points over both Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri; the pair being tied on 366 points to Norris’ 390.

Read Next: Lewis Hamilton makes damning Ferrari claim in ‘worst season ever’