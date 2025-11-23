Lewis Hamilton makes damning Ferrari claim in ‘worst season ever’

Even after charging 19th to 10th under the lights in Las Vegas, Lewis Hamilton has labelled his debut campaign as a Ferrari driver as his “worst season ever” in Formula 1.

Hamilton set an unwanted record in Las Vegas in Friday’s qualifying when the Briton finished slowest of all to mark his first-ever P20 based on pace and not a reliability glitch.

No wins, no podiums, F1 2025 is Lewis Hamilton’s ‘worst season ever’

He lined up 19th after Red Bull started Yuki Tsunoda from the pit lane after making changes to his RB21, with Hamilton starting on the hard Pirellis.

That meant he ran a long first stint, with the Ferrari driver laying down 30 laps before pitting for a new set of medium tyres to take him to the flag.

Racing Nico Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon, Hamilton brought his SF-25 home in 10th place to bag the final point on the night.

The Briton, though, was by no means happy with his nine-place gain.

“I feel terrible, terrible. It’s been very… it’s been the worst season ever,” he told Sky F1.

“No matter how much I try, it just keeps going worse. So yeah.”

Asked what he is trying, he replied: “I’m trying everything.”

Pressed on “in and out the car”, “Everything, in and out the car.”

Hamilton’s criticism comes on the back of Ferrari president John Elkann calling out the drivers in the wake of a double DNF at the previous race in Brazil.

“In Formula 1, we have mechanics who are always first in performing pit stops. The engineers work to improve the car,” he let rip.

“The rest is not up to par. We have drivers who need to focus on driving, talk less, and we have important races ahead of us, and it is not impossible to finish second.

“We need drivers who think more about Ferrari and less about themselves.”

Hamilton responded to that by declaring his commitment to pushing Ferrari forward.

“I think we all need to take responsibility in this team, and we all need to play our part,” he said in the build-up to Las Vegas.

“And I know that there’s so much passion in this team, every single member of this team, I’m incredibly grateful for the extraordinary effort every single person back at the factory continues to put in week on week.

“And naturally, knowing that the team is Ferrari, there’s always a huge amount of attention, and not always in the positive way.

“But we’re all fully committed to turning this around, and I’m fully committed to helping this team rebuild and grow, and every challenge is an opportunity for us to grow and learn, and I firmly believe that we will get to where we want to be.”

Alas, Vegas didn’t go according to plan with Hamilton bringing in a single point while Charles Leclerc was P5. Ferrari lost further ground to Mercedes in the battle for P3 in the Constructors’ Championship, dropping 20 points off the pace with two races remaining.

As for Hamilton, he’s scored just 149 points this year, his lowest haul since 2009 when a win was only worth 10 points. With two races remaining, he’s also on course for his first season without a grand prix podium.

