Updated F1 points standings after Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lando Norris has inched ever closer to a maiden title with second in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but Max Verstappen remains in contention.

Norris couldn’t win the title in Vegas, but he could eliminate Verstappen from the running; but the Dutchman would not be denied.

Lando Norris inches closer to maiden F1 title

A mistake at the start for Norris from pole was the only invitation Verstappen needed to take the ascendancy and the 25 points that go with a race win.

With just two races remaining, he remains an outsider, still 42 points back from Norris with a maximum of 58 up for grabs. It’s a long shot, but Verstappen is insatiable.

Piastri also remains in the hunt.

He’s now 30 points down on his McLaren teammate after crossing the line fifth, but being classified fourth following a five-second time penalty for Kimi Antonelli for a false start.

The young Italian drove a fine race after stooping early to keep Piastri at bay, a performance that likely spared George Russell the Australian’s wrath in the closing laps, helping secure Mercedes a key podium.

Between Russell and Antonelli, Mercedes leaves Vegas with another 25 points to its name, and is beginning to look more and more assured of second in the Constructors’ Championship.

It’s not yet a certainty, of course, though Red Bull is now 32 points back while Ferrari has slumped to 52 away from second in the teams’ title after scoring just nine points in Sin City.

A handy six-point score for Williams, thanks to Carlos Sainz finishing seventh, sees the Grove squad move to 117 points, 39 clear of Racing Bulls, which sits sixth after adding four points to its own tally.

It was a weekend that promised more, with Liam Lawson finishing a lap down in 16th following an opening corner tangle with Piastri that left him with damage that ultimately forced him into the lane.

From there, his race never recovered.

Aston Martin and Haas also head to Qatar empty handed, the battle for seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship remaining tight with just two points between the squads (72 for Aston Martin versus 70 for Haas).

Nico Hulkenberg helped Sauber continue its points scoring run, which now stands at four races on the bounce, to take the Swiss operation’s total to 64.

Alpine remains at the foot of the teams’ standings with 22 points.

In the drivers’ standings, Verstappen can now do no worse than third in the standings, with a 75-point advantage over Russell in fourth.

With 291 points to his name versus Charles Leclerc’s 222, Russell is also a lock for fourth as his Ferrari rival is for fifth – now 73 points clear of Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champ could still equal his worst championship performance – he finished seventh last year – with an in-form Antonelli just 17 points back.

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship standings after Las Vegas GP

1. Lando Norris – 408 points

2. Oscar Piastri – 378

3. Max Verstappen – 366

4. George Russell – 291

5. Charles Leclerc – 222

6. Lewis Hamilton – 149

7. Kimi Antonelli – 132

8. Alex Albon – 73

9. Isack Hadjar – 47

10. Nico Hulkenberg – 45

11. Carlos Sainz – 44

12. Oliver Bearman – 40

13. Fernando Alonso – 40

14. Liam Lawson – 36

15. Lance Stroll – 32

16. Esteban Ocon – 30

17. Yuki Tsunoda – 28

18. Pierre Gasly – 22

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 19

20. Franco Colapinto – 0

21. Jack Doohan – 0

Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship standings after Las Vegas GP

1. McLaren – 786 points

2. Mercedes – 423

3. Racing Bulls – 391

4. Ferrari – 371

5. Williams – 117

6. Racing Bulls – 86

7. Aston Martin – 72

8. Haas – 70

9. Sauber – 64

10. Alpine – 22

