McLaren has been summoned before the stewards at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, threatening Lando Norris’ second-place finish and Oscar Piastri’s fourth-place.

McLaren summoned to the FIA stewards in Las Vegas

A McLaren representative has been summoned to appear before the stewards in Las Vegas due to an alleged breach of the technical regulations related to plank wear.

“The skid wear of car numbers 81 [Piastri] and 04 [Norris] was checked,” read the stewards’ document, quoting technical delegate Jo Bauer.

“The rearmost skid was measured on both cars according to the team’s legality documents submission in accordance with TD039 M, item 1.2 b) I).

“The measured thickness was less than 9 mm on both cars, which is the minimum thickness required by TR Article 3.5.9 e).

“I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

Shortly after the technical delegate’s findings were released, the stewards issued their summons, which have been lodged under an alleged breach of Article 3.5.9 e) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations.

“The thickness of the plank assembly measured normal to the lower surface must be 10mm ± 0.2mm and must be uniform when new,” reads this regulation.

“A minimum thickness of 9mm will be accepted due to wear, and conformity to this provision will be checked at the peripheries of the designated holes.”

With McLaren’s plank thickness found to be less than 9mm on both cars, meaning a breach of the technical regulations, the disqualification of both cars is likely.

McLaren’s two drivers and a team representative will visit the stewards at 23:45 local time.

A disqualification from the results would have huge implications on the Drivers’ Championship results, with Max Verstappen set to gain significantly on both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Should both be disqualified, Norris’ points lead over Piastri and Verstappen, who will be tied on 366 points, will be 24 points with two race weekends remaining.

