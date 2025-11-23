FIA offers insight into Las Vegas GP marshal incident

The FIA was satisfied that marshals in the run-off area at Turn 1 while cars entered the corner on Lap 2 of the Las Vegas Grand Prix were appropriately managed.

Several opening corner clashes left debris in the run-off area following the start of Saturday’s race, with marshals racing to clear it without impacting the race.

FIA explains Turn 1 marshal incident

A frenetic start to the race saw contact between Liam Lawson and Oscar Piastri, and another incident involved Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly further down the field, while Alex Albon nosed into Franco Colapinto.

Once the pack had left the area, marshals were deployed to clear the debris, with the section covered under double-waved yellow flags.

However, as the leaders began Lap 2 of the 50-lap race, broadcast footage showed track workers running away from the area.

Approached by PlanetF1.com after the race, the FIA asserted that, with the corner covered by double-waved yellow flags, it was being appropriately managed in line with standard operating procedures.

It comes after two separate incidents during the Mexico City Grand Prix put both marshals and race control’s response to workers on track under the spotlight.

In Mexico, two workers were seen running across the track as Liam Lawson reached Turn 1.

Later in the race, the Virtual Safety Car was deployed after Carlos Sainz spun and was forced to retire after parking his car in a seemingly safe spot near the end of the lap.

Both proved high-profile moments, with the former raising safety concerns and the latter being bemoaned as excessively cautious, as the race built to a thrilling finish.

At all motorsport events, marshals are managed by a combination of the race director and the clerk of course, the latter often appointed by the local motorsport governing body as someone with relevant experience and expertise – often at the venue in question.

“We acknowledge that any situation where marshals find themselves on track in front of oncoming cars is something we never want to see, and hence it is natural that such an incident will provoke concern and numerous comments,” an FIA statement noted shortly after the event.

“It is fortunate this incident did not result in any serious consequences, but we are conducting an internal investigation to understand exactly what happened and to identify any areas where procedures can be improved.”

The Lawson incident remains the subject of an ongoing investigation.

As for the Sainz incident, which saw the Virtual Safety Car deployed for marshals in a run-off covered by double-waved yellows and largely out of harms way, PlanetF1.com understands it was a result of the time required to clear the Williams.

With workers beyond the final line of defence for a sustained period, race control eventually deemed that it warranted further action.

That instance shares most similarities with those seen in Vegas, with officials in a run-off area covered under double-waved yellow flags.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that it is not a hard and fast rule that officials in the run-off warrants a Virtual Safety Car, or even a full Safety Car.

Instead, it is the prolonged exposure element that prompts that decision, as was seen in Vegas.

However, should a marshal be required to enter or cross the racing surface – as was seen at Turn 4 in Vegas – the Virtual Safety Car or Safety Car are automatically deployed.

In Vegas, track workers at Turn 1 did not enter the racing surface and were retreating from the scene as cars approached, with the area covered by double-waved yellow flags.

However, the presence of debris on the race track and the need for a marshal to retrieve it, did prompt a Virtual Safety Car.

The Turn 1 moment in the grand prix wasn’t the only unusual moment, with an F1 Academy race impacted by the presence of a crane on track.

On Friday night, during the first F1 Academy race, a large crane was deployed while the field was under the control of the Safety Car.

As the pack navigated its way down the long back straight behind the red Mercedes, the large yellow crane drove out towards the racing line before stopping and reverse away once more.

In that instance, the Safety Car slowed to a near stop, and moved the pack to the extreme right-side of the circuit, though it remained a bizarre moment, and uncomfortable viewing.

After reviewing the video, I’m still not quite sure why the crane ends up reversing to end up behind Weug’s carpic.twitter.com/G8Zb6H3vbL — Holiness (@F1BigData) November 22, 2025

Read next: FIA disqualify Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from Las Vegas GP in double McLaren blow