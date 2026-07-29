Aston Martin post tribute after beloved team member dies

Aston Martin has reacted to the awful news that its F1 paddock stalwart Mick Fern passed away on the Wednesday following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Absent from the event, Aston Martin acknowledged Fern, affectionately known as ‘Biscuit’, with his own sign. Aston Martin lead the tributes after his passing was confirmed on Wednesday.

Aston Martin leads tributes to Mick Fern

Fern, a tyre technician for the Aston Martin F1 team, was beloved not only within the Silverstone-based squad, but up and down the paddock.

At the Hungarian Grand Prix, it was noted that Fern was not in attendance due to illness, though no further details were confirmed.

Aston Martin marked Fern’s absence with a sign reading: ‘Biscuit. Thinking of you.’ Biscuit is the nickname affectionately attributed to Fern.

The sign was placed outside the team’s garage, in front of the car on the pre-race grid, and in the paddock, where figures from across the teams and wider Formula 1 community united for a picture of support and well wishes.

Aston Martin confirmed on Wednesday that Fern had passed away.

In a statement on the team’s social media accounts, Aston Martin wrote: ‘The thoughts of the entire team and F1 community are with the family and friends of our teammate, Mick Fern, affectionately known to so many of us as Biscuit, who passed away peacefully today.

‘Biscuit was a true stalwart who showed loyalty and support to all those around him. He welcomed everyone with open arms and made our travelling world feel more like home.

‘Biscuit spent 35 years in the paddock and he was respected by all who worked with him. We are all so grateful for our time together and will dearly miss his warmth and humour.’

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The posts triggered an outpouring of love and support from fans across social media.

All of us at PlanetF1.com extend our deepest condolences to Aston Martin, and Fern’s family and friends at this most difficult time.

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