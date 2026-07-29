Aston Martin features prominently as we pool together the latest F1 news headlines, on a day where the new Honda engine broke cover.

The upgraded AMR26 and Honda engine combined for the first time at the Hungaroring. It is a timely next step, after Fernando Alonso warned of a long road still laying ahead. All of this and more to race through, so let’s get to it.

Say hello to the upgraded Honda engine

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Aston Martin’s new chassis hit the track in Hungary. The revised Honda engine debuts competitively at Zandvoort.

But, a sneak preview has emerged. Footage surfaced online of the Aston Martin in action at the Hungaroring, powered by Honda’s new engine.

It is the first time that the AMR26 B-spec chassis and reworked Honda engine have combined.

Read more – Watch: Aston Martin debuts upgraded Honda engine at Hungaroring

Fernando Alonso warns of ‘long way to go’

Stage one for Aston Martin in Hungary was encouraging. The team went from detached at the back to beating Cadillac and Williams, while taking the fight to Alpine and Haas.

Honda now has its time to shine, with more AMR26 tweaks coming for Zandvoort also.

But, while noting the progress in Hungary, Alonso stressed that the job is not done.

Read more – Adrian Newey package direction confirmed as Fernando Alonso delivers verdict

F1 confirms deadline for Qatar and Abu Dhabi cancellation decision

The latter stages of the F1 2026 schedule, as it stands, remains uncertain.

Stefano Domenicali has outlined Formula 1’s decision-making approach when it comes to the final two races in the Middle East.

Read more – F1 confirms September deadline for Qatar and Abu Dhabi cancellation decision

McLaren confirms ‘rotating rear wing’ breakthrough

Track testing on McLaren’s experimental ‘rotating rear wing’ took place during Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has confirmed the verdict, which carries implications for the forthcoming races.

Read more – McLaren confirms ‘rotating rear wing’ breakthrough after track evaluation

Aston Martin confirms ‘Biscuit’ has died

Sadly, we end on some tragic news.

Aston Martin’s F1 paddock stalwart Mick Fern, affectionately known as ‘Biscuit,’ was absent from the Hungarian Grand Prix due to illness.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that he had passed away.

Read more – Aston Martin post tribute after beloved team member dies

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