Formula 1’s third practice at the Australian Grand Prix was delayed as marshals fixed the Turn 5 barrier after a massive crash brought an early end to the Formula 3 Sprint race.

The FIA stated: “Barrier repairs are ongoing at Turn 5, our best estimation at the moment is a start of the session in about 20 mins.”

James Wharton and Louie Sharp crash delays Australian Grand Prix FP3

The barriers needed to be fixed after a massive crash brought an early end to the Formula 3 race.

Fighting for position, Prema Racing’s James Wharton and Louie Sharp were battling hard for sixth position on lap eight in the 20-lap F3 sprint race.

Sharp attacked his teammate on the outside of Turn 4, with Wharton squeezing the Kiwi out wide and off the track.

Sharp, though, didn’t give up, keeping his foot down in an attempt to pass on the inside of Turn 5.

However, after clipping his teammate, Wharton was spun into the outside barrier in a hard hit with Sharp’s car also in the barrier before it ricocheted back onto the circuit.

Both drivers were okay.

The race, which was not resumed, was won by Bruno del Pino, with reduced points have been awarded.

This is the accident that has caused the delay in FP3pic.twitter.com/EqkHKfW2hI — Holiness (@F1BigData) March 7, 2026

