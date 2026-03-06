Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen traded blows in the first practice session of the F1 2026 season that ended with a Ferrari 1-2, while reigning World Champion Lando Norris watched from McLaren’s hospitality due to a gearbox issue.

It was a troublesome start to the new technical era as several drivers, including Oscar Piastri, reported engine issues.

Charles Leclerc leads Lewis Hamilton in first 2026 practice as Lando Norris hit by issue

One of the most anticipated sessions of the 2026 season began with Nico Hulkenberg leading the field out for Cadillac.

As the drivers ventured out, one remained in the pit lane – Fernando Alonso. Aston Martin told PlanetF1.com: “We found a suspected PU related issue which will prevent Fernando to participate in FP1.”

There were problems for other drivers too, as Arvid Lindblad stopped in the pit lane, bringing out the Virtual Safety Car while local favourite Oscar Piastri reported, “No power. I’m idling but I’ve got no power.” Shortly after, he added: “I’ve got power again,” as he got going.

His teammate and new world champion Lando Norris also wasn’t happy with his McLaren. “Downshifts are shocking, all shifts. Doesn’t feel right,” he said.

15 minutes into the session, Charles Leclerc was fastest with a 1:22.080, 0.2s ahead of Max Verstappen with Kimi Antonelli third.

Valtteri Bottas, back on the grid with Cadillac, found himself in the middle of a Ferrari sandwich – and wasn’t happy. “I got fully blocked by Hamilton,” he complained.

Norris was back on track just before the halfway mark, going 15th fastest on his opening gambit. Lindblad also joined the action and immediately had to take avoiding action from a slow Alpine.

George Russell was the first to swap to the soft tyres, but only improved to fifth place – 0.880s down on Leclerc’s medium tyre 1:21.227.

After a set-up change, Verstappen headed out on the soft tyres and jumped to P1 with a 1:20.908. But it was brief, Leclerc beating his time by 0.079s. Lewis Hamilton was four-tenths down on his teammate.

Norris’ session came to a premature end due to a gearbox issue, the reigning champion out of the cars his mechanics took the bodywork off from his MCL40.

Alex Albon lost “power steering and everything” and came to a stop on the side of the track, which brought out the yellow flags. Lance Stroll’s session ended after just three laps, Aston Martin announcing: “Car #18 will take no further part in FP1. Both issues are being investigated.”

Moments before, Hamilton had gone quickest with a 1:20.736.

Sergio Perez had a spin off the track, reporting a “lot of engine braking” and that he had a “massive one” that caused his off.

Leclerc put in a late lap to grab P1 with a 1:20.267, almost half a second up on Hamilton with Verstappen third.

Last year’s fastest from FP1 was Norris’ 1:17.252.

Australian GP FP1 Times

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.267 – 32 laps

2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:20.736 – 29 laps

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.789 – 26 laps

4 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:21.087 – 23 laps

5 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:21.313 – 21 laps

6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:21.342 – 20 laps

7 George Russell Mercedes 1:21.371 – 25 laps

8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:21.376 – 23 laps

9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:21.696 – 23 laps

10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:21.969 – 20 laps

11 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:22.248 – 27 laps

12 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:22.323 – 29 laps

13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:22.613 – 28 laps

14 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:22.682 – 25 laps

15 Alex Albon Williams 1:23.130 – 24 laps

16 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:23.325 – 26 laps

17 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:24.835 – 24 laps

18 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:24.271 – 27 laps

19 Lando Norris McLaren 1:24.391 – 7 laps

20 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:24.620 – 14 laps

21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:50.334 – 3 laps

22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin no time

