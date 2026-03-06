Lewis Hamilton introduced the crowd in Melbourne to his “new Roscoe”, when a picture of him stood with a cow emerged on the big screen.

Hamilton revealed that he adopted two cows, called Max and Ombre. He quickly clarified that ‘Max’ was not the name that he gave. Hamilton’s new four-legged friends are helping to fill the void left by the passing of his beloved dog, Roscoe.

Lewis Hamilton reveals cows Max and Ombre after Roscoe’s passing

Hamilton’s bulldog Roscoe sadly passed away in September 2025. Roscoe was a highly popular member of the F1 paddock in his own right, often seen accompanying Hamilton on a race weekend.

The F1 2026 campaign got underway in Australia on Friday, and ahead of jumping in his Ferrari SF-26, Hamilton introduced an audience to his cows, Max and Ombre.

“Oh yeah, this is my cow,” Hamilton began as he pointed behind him to the giant screen, now displaying a picture of him with, a cow.

“His name is Max!”

An interesting name for some, who would quickly in their mind think about one of Hamilton’s great on-track F1 rivals, Max Verstappen.

As the crowd reacted with excitement, Hamilton clarified: “I didn’t name him. I inherited him, by the way. His name is Max. I swear on my life, I swear on my life.

“I have like a farm, and I inherited, I adopted him basically. And his name is Max. And I have another one called Ombre.

“They’re the softest. They’re like the new Roscoe for me.”

For Hamilton, he will receive his first indication in Melbourne of whether the Ferrari SF-26 is a car which can put him in contention for a record eighth World Championship.

2025 was an extremely challenging first year in Ferrari red for F1’s most successful driver. Going the entire season without a podium, that was the first time in Hamilton’s F1 career that he went absent all season from the podium.

After cutting a very downbeat figure at various points of the 2025 season, Hamilton has already declared that “you won’t see that person again” as he looks ahead to F1 2026.

