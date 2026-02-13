Mercedes may be trying to pass the F1 2026 benchmark baton to Red Bull, but it was Kimi Antonelli who set the pace on Day 3 in Bahrain.

Antonelli took over from Mercedes teammate George Russell at the top of the timesheets, completing a Mercedes one-two, while Lewis Hamilton‘s mammoth 150-lap run ended at the side of the track, triggering a late red flag stoppage.

Kimi Antonelli heads Mercedes one-two on Bahrain Day 3

Russell had set the morning pace on Day 3 in Bahrain, that his final session in the Mercedes W17 for this test. His 1:33.918 was a new overall benchmark, as he handed the car to Kimi Antonelli for the afternoon.

Isack Hadjar, Franco Colapinto and Liam Lawson were the early takers to the track, as we began the run to the chequered flag for this Bahrain test.

Lewis Hamilton was also back out there, wrestling his Ferrari out of the final turn.

A massive lock-up into Turn 1 ended Hamilton’s stint, as he returned to the pit lane with a flat-spotted front-right tyre.

Turn 8 was proving troublesome meanwhile for Lawson, who went for a spin in his Racing Bulls. It was a brief bump in the road, in what was a highly productive day of lapping for the New Zealander.

It has been a fascinating test when it comes to working out which is the leading team. Mercedes are talking up Red Bull, the team which has given everyone a “reality check,” so says Russell.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, has been suggesting that “other people are hiding and trying to probably make us look really good,” with the reigning World Champion Lando Norris also dishing out praise for the Red Bull engine.

Antonelli was the one ramping up the pace, as we approached the business end of the first Bahrain test.

Matching Russell, Antonelli then took over out front on a 1:33.669. A new fastest lap of the test in the bag, and a Mercedes one-two established.

Hamilton was the closest challenger heading into the final hour on a 1:34.2, while Oscar Piastri had found 1.8 seconds in the McLaren since his morning exploits, elevating him to fourth on the timing screens.

With the wings open, Piastri pulled a move on Lance Stroll into Turn 1. Stroll suggested after his Wednesday run that Aston Martin needs to find four seconds.

By the time the final half hour of running commenced, he had unlocked another 1.8 seconds on that previous personal best, now up to a 1:38.1. Though, he was back in the Aston Martin garage, with 69 laps on the board, as the clock showed 25 minutes to go.

Piastri parked his McLaren after a record-breaking 153 laps completed for the day.

Hadjar stopped by for a Mercedes pit stop. He was quickly waved on to his actual new team for F1 2026, Red Bull.

Hamilton was one of few drivers still out on track, and the final turn remained tricky, Hamilton’s Ferrari squirreling its way through as he worked overtime at the wheel.

The day ended for Hamilton when he parked his Ferrari, flashing wing mirrors and all, at the side of the track out of Turn 4. Out came the red flags.

Still, it had been a good day for Hamilton and Ferrari, with a century and a half of laps completed.

The session briefly resumed for an FIA procedures test, and practice starts.

