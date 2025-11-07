Brazilian GP: Norris claims Sprint pole as Piastri third and Verstappen blasts ‘broken’ Red Bull

Championship leader Lando Norris has started his Sao Paulo Grand Prix in fine style with pole for Saturday’s Sprint in Interlagos.

He’ll line up on the front row alongside Kimi Antonelli, while title rival Oscar Piastri could do no better than third.

The McLaren pair had looked set to dominate the session following Free Practice before Norris stamped his authority when it mattered.

It was a better showing from Piastri despite finishing only third best from a strong showing from Mercedes while Max Verstappen will line up only sixth after complaining of a ‘broken’ car midway through the three-part session.

Though the segments are shorter in Sprint Qualifying, it was a comparatively quiet start.

Yuki Tsunoda was the first car on track, followed by the McLaren duo of Norris and Piastri.

The Australian was fastest following his initial run, a 1:10.286s that left him 0.02s better off than his teammate.

Not everyone was on the same schedule; Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton offset as they completed their initial laps with seven minutes remaining.

Max Verstappen was even later, only starting his first flying lap as the two scarlet machines set what proved to be the ninth- and seventh-best times respectively to that point.

The Dutchman, with two slipstreams to aid his effort, went fastest with a 1:10.107s.

It was an effort that didn’t stand for long, with George Russell going quicker before a second lap from Norris banked a 1:09.702. Piastri also improved, though he ended up three-tenths shy of the championship leader.

The short lap made for a tight field spread, ramping up the jeopardy for much of the field ahead of the chequered flag.

The cut-off proved to be a 1:10.381s, set by Kimi Antonelli, which saw Franco Colapinto, Liam Lawson, Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon, and Carlos Sainz all eliminated.

The result left Lawson questioning what happened, and Sainz lamenting the execution of the session as he ended SQ1 slowest of the 20 runners – his cause not helped by a lock-up at Turn 1.

Were it not for that mistake, which cost him nine-tenths, Sainz would likely have progressed with ease.

Where the McLaren pair had been among the first out in SQ1, they kept their power rather more dry as SQ2 began.

A scruffy lap from Verstappen saw him fourth fastest after his first lap, completing that just as Norris started his first flying lap.

It was a time good enough for second, his 1:09.373s proving 0.04s slower than Fernando Alonso. Piastri was 0.04s slower again to sit third.

Both McLarens remained on track, completing two cool laps before a final push – an insurance policy should it be needed to ensure they progressed to SQ3.

With a projected cut-off of 1:09.5, Piastri was theoretically only just safe in third, but elected to box and not set a second time as he slipped to fourth.

A late spin for Leclerc triggered a double yellow while Hamilton in the other Ferrari failed to reach the line in time to begin his final lap.

The seven-time champion was among those eliminated, missing the cut by 0.07s.

Joining him on the sidelines were Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Oliver Bearman.

As the eight-minute SQ3 session began, officials noted that they would investigate Hamilton for a potential breach of yellow flag rules amid suggestions he accelerated as he passed his spun teammate.

Leclerc, Russell, and both McLaren drivers headed out initially, Kimi Antonelli setting the first time with a 1:09.340s.

Piastri couldn’t match that effort, falling 0.3s short, while Norris was able to go 0.07s quicker.

The Australian had experienced a snap of oversteer at Turn 1, leaving him off line and hurting his time all the way down the back straight.

With 90 seconds remaining, Piastri started another flying lap, managing a personal best to the first split.

Behind him, Norris was going even faster.

Piastri rose to third best, while Norris improved by 0.028s to retain top spot, Antonelli between them.

Verstappen lost time on his final lap to secure sixth, with Russell fourth from Alonso in an impressive fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lance Stroll in seventh from Leclerc, Isack Hadjar, and Nico Hulkenberg.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sprint Qualifying

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:09.243

2. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:09.340

3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:09.428

4. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:09.495

5. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:09.496

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:09.580

7. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:09.671

8. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:09.725

9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:09.775

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:09.935

11. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:09.811

12. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:09.813

13. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:09.852

14. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, 1:09.923

15. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:09.946

16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:10.441

17. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:10.666

18. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, 1:10.692

19. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:10.872

20. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:11.120