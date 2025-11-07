Lewis Hamilton escaped with a reprimand only despite failing to sufficiently slow under double yellow flags at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

It was a spin for Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc which set the stage for Hamilton’s infringement, though the FIA stewards, in the name of “consistency”, determined that a reprimand was sufficient, rather than hitting Hamilton with a grid penalty for the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint.

Lewis Hamilton reprimanded by FIA stewards

Leclerc spun his Ferrari coming out of Turn 10 during the second stage of Sprint qualifying. It proved a frustrating session for Ferrari, the team lacking frontrunning pace throughout.

Hamilton’s session ended at SQ2, the seven-time world champion having failed to make it to the line in time to start his final lap. In his efforts to get there, he failed to properly respect the double waved yellows where Leclerc had spun.

The FIA stewards, as part of their investigation, found via Hamilton’s telemetry data that he “did not reduce speed as required”, though there were mitigating circumstances in Hamilton’s line of sight, and the timing of the light panel.

Ultimately, the stewards determined that a reprimand was the sufficient punishment.

Latest Brazilian GP talking points from PlanetF1.com

👉 Max Verstappen paints bleak Red Bull picture as ‘broken’ comment explained

👉 Carlos Sainz slams Williams ‘worst execution seen in my life’ as glaring error spotted

“The stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), the team representative and reviewed video, telemetry, and in-car video evidence,” their verdict begins.

“Towards the end of Q2, Car 16 (LEC) spun at the exit of Turn 10, triggering double waved yellow flags. Shortly afterwards, Car 44 (HAM) approached the same corner and was just turning in when the double yellow light panels were activated on the left hand side of the track.

“During the hearing, HAM explained that he did not see the light signal. The onboard footage confirms that the signal was only illuminated for a fraction of a second before HAM passed it. As the driver’s focus was clearly on the turn-in-point, he was looking to the right-hand side of the track, thus the stewards find it credible that he did not actually perceive the signal.

“However, HAM acknowledged during the hearing that he saw Car 16 (LEC) stationary at the side of the track and could see a green light signal being displayed beyond that point. He therefore had to realise that he was at least in a yellow sector and as a consequence had to reduce speed discernibly.

“Looking into the telemetry, the stewards found that the driver reacted by hesitating whilst applying the throttle, but did not reduce speed as required.

“In similar circumstances in the past, the stewards have deemed it appropriate to impose a reprimand rather than the standard five-place grid penalty specified in the guidelines. In terms of consistency, the stewards consider a reprimand to be sufficient in this case as well.”

Hamilton will start the Brazilian GP Sprint from 11th.

Read next – Brazilian GP: Norris claims Sprint pole as Piastri third and Verstappen blasts ‘broken’ Red Bull