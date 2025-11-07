Oscar Piastri declared that he felt “much happier” again at the wheel of the McLaren MCL39, as he qualified third for the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint.

Australia’s F1 2025 title hopeful has suffered an alarming slump in form over recent weekends, but having largely returned to the pace of McLaren teammate Lando Norris at Interlagos, Piastri declared that he “can definitely fight” with the McLaren package which he has underneath him this weekend.

Oscar Piastri: ‘Felt much happier than last couple of weeks’

After the Dutch Grand Prix, it appeared as though Piastri was marching towards his first world championship win. With victory, and a late retirement for Norris, Piastri opened up a lead of 34 points at the top of the standings.

Yet, Norris clawed his way back into the title picture, as uncharacteristic errors crept in for the previously unflappable Piastri, as well as a drop in performance.

But, Piastri started out much stronger in Brazil, falling just 0.023s short of Norris in the sole practice session. Norris would claim pole for the Sprint, but Piastri was able to secure the P3 grid slot, making himself a contender on Saturday.

Crucially, Piastri also rediscovered his confidence.

“The soft just was a bit different to what I expected,” he admitted after qualifying third. “A couple of big moments on my first lap, which wasn’t ideal. That was a bit of a shame.

“But ultimately, I felt much happier today than the last couple of weeks.

“Practice went very well, I think. Sprint qualy, changed a few things, which took a little bit of getting used to again. But, yeah, ultimately, pretty happy. Would have liked a little bit more, but we can definitely fight with what we’ve got, and it’s obviously a lot more points on Sunday.”

While Grand Prix Sunday looks set to take place under dry conditions, Saturday could be anything but.

A severe weather warning has been issued, creating the potential for a wet Sprint and qualifying for the main race.

“It’s going to be an interesting day,” said Piastri as he looked ahead to Saturday. “Let’s see what weather we get.

“But yeah, I’ll try and take whatever opportunities there are. I think the pace in the car has been really good today, so hopefully that translates to whatever we get.”

Piastri is just one point behind his McLaren teammate and championship leader Norris going into the Brazil Sprint.

