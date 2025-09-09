Red Bull has announced a landmark deal with Carlyle, the first partnership between a Formula One team and a major global private markets firm.

Carlyle, one of the world’s largest global investment firms, has joined the reigning World Champions in a multi-year deal that sees the company become Red Bull’s exclusive partner in the investment management industry.

Red Bull has announced an F1 ‘first’

Announcing the landmark partnership ahead of the final eight races of the F1 2025 season, Red Bull and Carlyle have joined forces with a shared ambition to broaden access across private markets and Formula 1 admits a period of growth for both industries.

As part of the agreement, the Carlyle branding will be featured on the Red Bull RB21 and the drivers’ team kit, as well as on the pit wall and in the garage.

Red Bull will provide Carlyle with a platform to engage with clients, partners, and communities around the world.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Carlyle to the team. Both of our organisations are build on world-class talent, bold thinking, and a drive to perform at the highest level.

“As an iconic firm in global finance, Carlyle brings a long-term perspective with an expansive network, and we look forward to building a powerful partnership on and off the track. Formula 1 demands relentless focus and precision, and we see clear alignment with Carlyle’s approach to investing.”

Harvey Schwartz, CEO of Carlyle, added: “Our industry is undergoing an extraordinary transformation, fueled by greater access to private markets and growing interest from a new generation of investors.

“That same spirit of growth and inclusivity is reshaping Formula 1, as Oracle Red Bull Racing leads the way in expanding the sport to new audiences globally.

“This partnership unites two high-performing teams driven by innovation and excellence. We’re excited to partner with one of the most illustrious brands in global sport to engage new audiences and create long-term value together.”

It’s understood the Carlysle deal was negotiated by former team boss Christian Horner, with agreement reached following a meeting in New York following the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this summer.

Red Bull is currently fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, just 21 points away from the season’s podium, while Max Verstappen is fighting George Russell for third in the Drivers’ standings.

The reigning World Champion extended his lead over the Mercedes driver to 36 points with a third win for this season at the Italian Grand Prix.

