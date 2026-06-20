Carlos Sainz would get his Ferrari return, that Mercedes drive, a Red Bull shot and more if his idea for a radical new-look Formula 1 ever saw the light of day.

Speaking about his wild, but intriguing idea for the first time, Sainz painted the picture of a Formula 1 where drivers spend two races with each team, thus levelling the Drivers’ Championship playing field, while the Constructors’ standings would be based on the points which those drivers score.

Carlos Sainz opens up on ‘slightly crazy’ F1 vision

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Drivers are signed by the respective F1 teams, but what if they were employed by Formula 1 instead? Carlos Sainz explains.

In an interview with respected Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Sainz dropped the tease.

“I’ve got a slightly crazy idea, which I don’t think I’ve ever mentioned to the press before. No… I’m not sure if I can say it.”

Thankfully, Sainz did spill the beans.

A Williams driver since 2025, Sainz, when asked for his ideal Formula 1, proposed a radical format where drivers would rotate between all teams, spending two races with each, so two with Williams, Mercedes, Ferrari and so on, as Sainz explained.

Sainz’s vision, he claims, is one which – while it would “never” happen – would create a true Drivers’ championship, and a unique Constructors’.

“I’ve always imagined a Formula 1 where the manufacturers and the drivers are separate,” Sainz continued.

“That’s never going to happen, is it?

“But I’ve always thought of a series where you have 20 races and each driver races two races in each car. So the driver is part of F1, not part of a team; they’re an F1 client hired by Formula 1 to drive the cars.

“So I’d have the chance to drive two races for Williams, two for Mercedes, two for Ferrari… all the drivers would have exactly the same chance of winning the World Championship. That would be the Drivers’ World Championship, and the points you score for that team would count towards the Constructors’ Championship.

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“That way, you’d completely separate the teams from the drivers. And so you’d have a proper Drivers’ Championship and a proper Constructors’ Championship.”

The real-life F1 2026 Drivers’ Championship has Sainz sat P14 with six points scored. Williams is eighth in the Constructors’ with 11 points scored.

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