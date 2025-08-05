Carlos Sainz demands penalty in untelevised team radio after FIA confirm further punishment

Untelevised team radio footage from the Hungarian Grand Prix has revealed the moment Carlos Sainz called for the FIA to give a penalty to Pierre Gasly.

It comes after the Alpine driver saw two penalty points added to his superlicence, in addition to a 10-second penalty, for causing a collision at Turn 4.

Carlos Sainz calls for FIA action in untelevised Hungarian GP team radio

Gasly’s run of two consecutive points finishes came to an end in Budapest, where the Alpine driver finished a disappointing 19th.

The Frenchman originally finished 17th on the road, but dropped two places in the final classification due to a 10-second penalty for a clash with Sainz.

Gasly and Sainz were battling for position in the closing stages in Hungary when Alpine driver misjudged his braking at Turn 2 and made tyre-to-tyre contact with the Williams, knocking Sainz on to the painted run-off area on the outside of the corner.

The moment saw Sainz, who eventually finished 14th, lose a further place to Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber.

Untelevised footage from Sunday’s race has revealed the moment Sainz called for the FIA to come down hard on Gasly after the incident at Turn 2.

Sainz is heard telling his Williams team: “That’s a penalty.”

His race engineer, Gatean Jego, replies: “Copy, we saw that.”

Sainz: “He [forced me off] the corner.”

Jego: “Copy, we saw. We saw and we’re reporting. We saw, we’re reporting.”

It soon transpired that Gasly did not emerge from the incident unscathed either as the Alpine driver, already battling issues with his battery, reported damage to his A525.

Gasly said: “I think something is broken. The car is undriveable.”

After crossing the line in 14th, Sainz asked Williams if the stewards took action for the collision with Gasly. The full exchange went as follows:

Jego: “And that’s P14. Gasly misjudged that quite a bit. It would have been a recovery to P13. We tried the one stop, it didn’t work. There was potential for a point but it didn’t make it. I think that was good to try. Good race, good battles out there.

James Vowles [Williams boss]: “Strong drive today, Carlos. Well done. I think there was one position more ahead of you, but you did a good job. Ultimately, we need to go into the break, reset and we’ll come back at races that we’re going to be much, much stronger at. Thank you for this first half of the season.”

Sainz: “Thank you, James. Ultimately we just lack pace at these circuits. Did they do something for Gasly?”

Jego: “He got a 10-second penalty.”

The incident with Gasly is not the first time Sainz, who replaced Sebastian Vettel as a director of the F1 drivers’ union the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association last winter, has called for another driver to be penalised over team radio.

Sainz famously urged the FIA to take action against Liam Lawson at last year’s Mexican Grand Prix after the Racing Bulls driver ignored blue flags instructing him to give way to the leader of the race.

Sainz, en route to his fourth and most recent F1 victory, was heard shouting at Lawson for failing to move aside.

“Lawson!” the then-Ferrari driver initially shouted before bellowing: “LAW-SON! That should be a penalty. A penalty.”

