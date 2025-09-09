A review into Carlos Sainz’s controversial penalty at the Dutch Grand Prix is likely to be heard later this week, PlanetF1.com understands.

Sainz was given a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Liam Lawson, the Racing Bulls driver, at last month’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

The Spaniard also had two penalty points added to his Super Licence for the incident, putting him on four overall for the current 12-month period.

Sainz was furious to be penalised for the collision with Lawson, describing the stewards’ verdict as “the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in my life” over team radio at Zandvoort.

The former Ferrari driver doubled down on his stance after the race, branding his 10-second penalty “a complete joke.”

Williams confirmed ahead of last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix that it has submitted a petition for a right of review into Sainz’s penalty in the Netherlands.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Williams said: “We can confirm we have submitted a right of review to the FIA relating to Carlos’ penalty in Zandvoort.

“It is important for us to understand how to go racing in future and we are hopeful of a positive outcome.”

In response to the right of review, the stewards from the Dutch Grand Prix are set to reconvene for the hearing.

Pedro Lamy, the former Lotus and Minardi driver, was on the stewards’ panel at Zandvoort along with Nish Shetty, Matthew Selley and Natalie Corsmit.

A right of review is, ostensibly, a two-part process. First, the appellant must demonstrate new and noteworthy evidence, only after which the incident will be reconsidered.

If the evidence presented does not meet the ‘new and noteworthy’ criteria, the right of review will no proceed.

In an address to Williams staff on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix weekend, team principal James Vowles indicated that the review is unlikely to take place until the second half of this week.

And he confirmed that the team is keen to see Sainz’s penalty points from Zandvoort erased from his record, as well as seeking more clarity from the FIA over racing situations.

He told Williams staff at Monza: “We’ve put in a right of review for what happened between Liam and Carlos in Zandvoort.

“The reason behind that is, A) there’s two points on Carlos’s licence I want to make sure are removed.

“But actually, the more important point we want to do is really establish how to go racing and make sure that when things are perhaps are a mistake, correct them, so that all [of] us and the FIA know how we’re moving forward on this.

“My suspicion is that won’t be reviewed until mid-next week or so.”

Sainz vowed to use his position as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, the F1 drivers’ union, to push for a better standard of stewarding in the immediate aftermath of the Dutch Grand Prix.

In an update last weekend, Sainz confirmed that the drivers had “a very positive meeting” on Friday evening in Italy.

He told PlanetF1.com and other publications at Monza: “At the moment, we cannot discuss it much because it’s under [review] and so there’s not the possibility to actually open the debate on the discussion.

“But there was some attempt to do and it was pretty clear what everyone thought in that room.

“It was a very positive meeting. At the same time, no one’s going to take away the 10 seconds in a race for poor decision or poor judgement.

“That’s why we need to get better to avoid these kind of mistakes from happening.

“To be honest, this left my mind now. I’m not bothered too much.

“I wish they take away the two penalty points on my licence, because I don’t deserve two penalty points.

“Even less I deserve 10 seconds in a race, but that’s the way it goes.”

Should the penalty be overturned, the results of the Dutch Grand Prix will remain unchanged as Sainz served the time penalty mid-race.

