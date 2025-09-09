Lewis Hamilton has claimed that he made “solid progress” at the Italian Grand Prix as he raced at Monza for the first time as a Ferrari driver.

Hamilton made his first appearance at Monza as a Ferrari driver last weekend following his high-profile move from Mercedes last winter.

Lewis Hamilton makes ‘solid progress’ in first Italian GP with Ferrari

He entered the weekend with muted expectations having carried a five-place grid penalty into the Italian Grand Prix following a yellow-flag breach at the previous race in the Netherlands, where he also suffered his first retirement of the F1 2025 season.

Hamilton showed promising pace at Monza, topping Friday’s opening practice session before lapping just 0.117 seconds shy of teammate Charles Leclerc to claim fifth place in qualifying.

Starting 10th after his penalty was applied, Hamilton worked his way back up to sixth on race day, finishing within five seconds of former Mercedes teammate George Russell, who started fifth.

In a social media post, Hamilton said he “gave it everything” to deliver a strong result for Ferrari in Italy, thanking both the team and the fans for their support.

He wrote: “Solid progress in Monza, the penalty made a better result challenging, but I gave it everything.

“Thank you to the Tifosi for bringing the passion.

“I’m so honoured to be driving for Ferrari and to be on the receiving end of the incredible love.

“A big thank you to everyone for all their hard work this weekend, and I’m grateful for the progress we’re making together. Grazie a tutti.”

Hamilton’s latest comments come after he admitted after the race that he remains far from comfortable with the SF-25 car, which has been plagued by a persistent ride-height issue since the start of the season.

He told PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher and other publications at Monza: “Ultimately, [I’m] driving [with] an alien driving style, with a car that I’m not 100 per cent comfortable with.

“I think what’s clear for me is that I know I’ve been driving this car all year long, but in my previous years I was a part of a car that you’re evolving over time.

“You’re comfortable with it and know the driving style inside and out.

“This year, I’m arriving at the track and having to apply this new driving style that’s still alien to me. It doesn’t feel natural.

“To a car, that’s how it likes to work, so through the race I’m just getting better and better and faster and faster – and unlocking with that a gain of confidence.”

“Hopefully next year it’s not a driving style that’s here, so hopefully I can go back a little bit towards what I would choose to do.”

