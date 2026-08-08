Carlos Sainz made the correct decision “on paper” to sign with Williams over Audi F1, despite the developments of F1 2026.

That is the verdict issued by former Williams driver David Coulthard, who insists that the “comeback will be sweet” for Williams, even if he understands the frustration which Sainz will be feeling over the team’s setback in performance. Sainz’s Williams future is a major talking point at the F1 2026 summer break.

David Coulthard backs Carlos Sainz Williams choice

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Sainz’s Williams career has taken a hit in F1 2026. Last season exceeded expectations as Sainz twice made the podium. This time around, Williams has fallen towards the back of the pack, having lost out in the early F1 2026 development battle.

That is despite Williams dedicating much of 2025 to F1 2026 focus, as the new regulations arrived.

Williams’ decline has sparked question marks over the future of Sainz.

PlanetF1.com revealed at the Barcelona GP that Sainz has identified the Audi F1 team as a potential destination for the F1 2027 season.

Sainz originally opted for Williams over Audi after losing his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton.

Sainz had asked his management to keep him out of driver market matters until the summer break, when he will make a decision on his F1 future. Said summer break has arrived.

Williams team principal James Vowles admitted that Sainz has the “ability” to go to “a number of other locations” on the F1 grid.

Working in Williams’ favour is that Sainz has consistently expressed a strong desire and commitment to making this project work, even if he has not shied away from publicly lamenting Williams’ current predicament.

Coulthard backed the decision which Sainz made to join Williams, and amid the Audi rumours, is tipping Williams to bounce back from its lacklustre start to F1 2026.

“I have a soft spot for Williams. That’s where I started my testing career. That’s where I started my grand prix career,” said Coulthard on the Up To Speed podcast.

“This family dynamic, the whole journey of that team, they are affectionately supported within the paddock, which wouldn’t be the case for every other team.

“Look, they got it wrong, their car. But the mitigating circumstances, as we learn more, is that they got a lot of the information on what they were dealing with from their outside suppliers late, which meant they had to then internally adjust what they were building, and it came out late and heavy, and late and heavy is not a good thing. They missed the first test.

“But the comeback will be sweet. I think they’ve got two fantastic drivers.

“Yet, they may not have a lot of points. For the Williams fans around the world, it’s been a disappointment, and this year will be a bit of a write-off in that respect.

“They’re not going to achieve fifth unless they unleash some amazing upgrade. They might get one more upgrade this year, and otherwise all focus will be on the year ahead.

“For Carlos Sainz particularly, it must be frustrating, because he sort of juggled the do I go to Audi, do I go with Williams, and I think on paper, he made the right decision going with a British team and a team like Williams. But they’ll be back.”

More on Carlos Sainz from PlanetF1.com

Watch: Will Carlos Sainz stick or twist in F1 2027 season?

Carlos Sainz: Williams’ 2026 reality has been ‘an eye-opener’

Williams sits P9 in the F1 2026 Constructors’ standings, one position and point behind Audi.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

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