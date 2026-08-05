Carlos Sainz has had his name pop up in future rumours in the driver market this season, with his contract at Williams due to be up for renewal.

So, what will the 31-year-old do from here? We break it down in our latest YouTube video, as summer ‘silly season’ begins to ramp up.

Carlos Sainz: Stick or twist for 2027 and beyond?

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Sainz joined Williams on a multi-year deal after his departure from Ferrari, particularly with 2026 and the sweeping regulation changes in mind.

However, the Grove-based squad has not got off to the start it expected and, while Sainz still has faith in the team to get to the front eventually, that timeline will have been extended by its tough introduction to the new regulations.

Team principal James Vowles clarified after Sainz’s arrival that, if fulfilled to its potential, his contract could run until the 2028 season – so the option is there to remain with Williams, or potentially look elsewhere.

Well, what could his options be and what is he most likely to do?

Join our own Sam Redgate-Large as he looks at what all the choices may be, and he weighs in on what he may think might be Sainz’s choice for next year.

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